The photos of Adele, who fell to his fans, but after the disappointment

The singer performed a posted on Instagram in which you then had to make a couple of clarifications

A few days ago Adele she posted a picture on Instagram that, to the naked eye, seemed destined to be a more than your account. However, a small detail that was the same fell to his fans and became viral in a matter of a few minutes.

In the image, which has already garnered almost 3 million fans on social networks, you can see the british hand in an old point, but when the composer of “Someone Like You”, she added a smiley face during the recording, has triggered all kinds of speculation. From this apparent nod of the head, his followers immediately came to the conclusion that the English artist of 32 years, has been announcing that his fourth album would come to light soon.

“This is a teaser? What the album is out today? Oh tell me, already!”, he wrote to a fan in the recording. For his enthusiasm, the singer read the question and answered. “Have patience. Of course, that does not come out, the coronavirus was not, and I’m in quarantine“ Adele has said categorically, to make it clear that the disc will see the light.

Recall that in the month of February, while he sang at the wedding of a couple of friends, the artist told the audience that waits for the disk “for the month of September” this year. From then on, any possible progress that is expected by its followers with a lot of anxiety.

The last album of Adele, 25, was released in 2015 and, among his most popular tracks are “Hello” and “Send My Love to you (To Your Lover)”. For this album, the successor of 19 and 21, has won five Grammy awards, including best album of the year, the achievement of which the interpreter had already reached 21.