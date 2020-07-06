The cross of My Khalifa against the big producers to recover their image

The exactriz lebanon has launched a campaign in Change.org to obtain that of the great portals of the erotic cinema, do not offer more scenes recorded with 21 years

The day that Mia Khalifa made her debut in porn by the end of 2014, and with only 21 years, I didn’t know that those six scenes, it just took $ 12,000, will become one of the most views among the millions of videos of Pornhub. A resounding success that was ahead for his family, his friends, his self-esteem and their future. From death threats by the Islamic State up to the stalkeo of football stars, I had become “the arab girl big breasts who had a threesome with a hijab because”.

Six years later, the current commentator of sport and influencers of lebanese origin struggle to erase from your past that rain experience by declaring war on the powerful industry of porn on the internet. To do this, Khalifa has started a collection campaign through the platform Change.org for the video to be deleted from the portals porn that still the free-of-charge for those who want to. As she explains, he tried numerous times without success to negotiate with these companies, for the withdrawal of the video also offer a generous financial compensation, but the company do with the images is too juicy.

Understand that the problem is My Khalifa is that the deceived, the exploited, and all (except you) are still profiting from their work. If you opened your OnlyFans or the like, is for her to share its contents with YOUR consent, and you will generate YOUR capital, and as a result of this, not someone else’s. — kleinha (@kleossr) July 3, 2020

The repentance of the actress and of their right to reclaim their privacy brings them without care, and even the production company that has shot the erotic scenes (BangBros), has not hesitated for the accusation of defamation and is threatening to take the dispute ensuring that would be to lie about the alleged manipulation that led her to sign the contract with them: “when we sent My Khalifa a letter, in which are listed the list defamatory and false statements on Bang Bros for all these years and the list of facts. We encourage you to share this list with your followers. We have no doubt that they are encouraged to do so.”

Pursue ethical forms give us pleasure, ethics forms.

Justice For Mia Khalifa – sign the petition! https://t.co/QeoxG8fNLp via @Change_Mex — Iker (@BalbuenaTavira) July 1, 2020

Be that as it may, the struggle of the Khalifa is to have more support than you would like for the porn industry, and could start a movement of actresses who struggle to recover their public image. Beyond almost 1.8 million signatures, which is in Change.org (in total I would need 3 million euro)some of the personalities of the sector, such as the actress Rachel Starr did not hesitate to show their support for your cause: “my heart breaks that you have had experiences horrible in the adult industry. I encourage you to tell the truth! We all have different experiences and it is important to review the entire context of possibilities. I am sending you my support, dear.” Even if the fight that Mine is unique your example could inspire thousands of women who have taken a wrong decision and demand its right to recover its image.

