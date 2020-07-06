The city of the Arts ushers in a new season of the “Virtual Theater”

The repertoire of the group includes the versions of the consecrated artists of the current pop. – Photo: courtesy of.

The City Theatre of Arts of the university of provincia de Córdoba, launches a new season of “Virtual Theatre”. This initiative, which will be built progressively in content, seeks to bring home unified programming, online and for free streaming from the halls of the theater complex.

Adapted to the needs of the new ecosystem of culture, in the same way that the efforts are bound by the institution ensure the access to the different cultural proposals, moreover, focused its efforts on ensuring the application of a single protocol on the necessary preventive measures to ensure safety and to ensure the best hygienic conditions for artists and employees of the institution.

The next Saturday, 4 July, between the hours of 22 will be in concert streaming, “Scharoun Ensemble”, with his size, “Phil out” in a Live Performance that provides a set of programming that interact in vivo with the instruments of the symphony, to the search for a sound within the electronic music, without losing the unmistakable mark of the Philharmonic, and his pop symphonic. In addition, the show will be characterized by a blocking Pop Sound, transporting the listener to an atmosphere more intimate and emotional.

The repertoire of the group includes the versions of the consecrated artists of the current pop such as Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Shaw Mendes, Camila cabello, and the classic themes of Pop Rock.

The transmission of the show will continue LIVE from the official page of Facebook of the City Theatre of the arts.

On The Philharmonie Ensemble

The young band is composed of musicians who make up groups such as the The symphonic Orchestra of Córdoba, the Symphony Orchestra of the Rosary, and the Orchestra of the National University of Córdoba.

Philharmonie is a music that features a repertoire with a mark of agreements and instrumentation for symphony orchestra. Their sound, made from a mix of instruments of the symphony such as violin, cello, oboe, and clarinet, merged with the stamps of more conventional electric guitar, keyboard, or drums, trying to break the barrier imaginary between “art music” and “popular music”.

Their repertoire ranges from classic jazz, through the music of famous movies, until you get to versions of artists such as Bruno Mars, Adele, ColdPlay, David Guetta, SIA, Ed Sheeran, and Michael Jackson, among others.