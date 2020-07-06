Sophie Turner is paraded through the streets of Los Angeles for some time to give light

United States.- Only A couple of weeks to give birth to her first son, the English actress Sophie Turner is presumed babybump walk in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, singer Joe Jonas and surprises to follow in an active way with a pregnancy is very advanced.

This is not the only time that the protagonist of game of Thrones was seen walking the streets of Los Angeles, as in most occasions has been captured by the lens of a camera to walk with their parents or the parents of the husband.

Recently, 03 July, to be exact, Sophie was last seen on foot by the Angels, and these pictures became viral on social networks, where the citizens ‘ network has highlighted how big is your belly and, according to some local media, you would be giving to lu at the end of this month of July or the beginning of next month of August.

In the photo, Sophie is wearing a lot in white dress, walking alongside Joe Jonas, who donned an attire that is comfortable and with their parents, Sally and Andrew Turner, as well as their two pets.

In a recent interview video call with Conan O’brien, Sophie pointed out that in these days of quarantine was not affected, since it is a person who does not like to both go out, that was not so hard to isolate.