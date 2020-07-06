Sophie Turner, boasts of pregnancy

I went to take a ride through the streets of Los Angeles, saving all the necessary precautionary measures to avoid infection by coronavirus. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are facing the last months of pregnancy of the actress with the peace of mind, enjoying how intimate this stage. No one has done so now in respect of the fatherhood and revealed that neither the sex nor the name of the child that gets in his way. Yes, they have been seen to walk quietly through the streets of Los Angeles, sometimes accompanied by their pets, but Sophie almost always wore baggy clothes that is not allowed to appreciate their belly. Up to now.



Their first wedding anniversary

On this occasion it was not able to appreciate the advanced state of the performer, 24 years old, wearing leggings sport fits perfectly to your curves. Your set chic it is complete with a top in short, he has left part of her belly exposed, and a blazer boxes in shades of gray. Without removing the mask, the pair walked for a bit and stopped for a drink in a shop to beat the heat.



Are precisely the set of clothing of an artist who has given the first clue to your pregnancy, then changed the tight dresses and corsets that moulded his silhouette, oversized dresses, the cloaking. The speculations broke out, fueled by images of a wedding in a store of baby clothes to fashion (even if, ultimately, not to buy anything). The smiles and comments of the artist and musician, 30 years old, have not gone unnoticed.

Since then they have maintained discretion with respect to this new phase that you have undertaken and that is the best way to celebrate your first wedding anniversary, celebrated last July (in may had already been given the ‘ yes ‘ to las Vegas) in Paris. The small or the small join games of your premiums Alena Rose and Valentina and Angelina, daughters of Kevin Jonas (age 32) and his wife Danielle. By now, Nick (27 years old) and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, who have no children.