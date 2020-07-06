So it would be The Avengers as embodied by the animated characters of Disney

A fan of Disney and Marvel merged for the animated characters of House of Mouse with the members of The Avengers.

The The films of the Marvel universe is waiting to be able to take a walk in the autumn, with the premiere of the film ” the Black Widow, the only tape Scarlett Johansson that would have had to release in may, but was postponed due to pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19). It should also be able to premiere some of their series like a Hawk, and the Soldier of winter or WandaVision by the end of 2020. Even if I still have to finalize two separate occasions.

As part of the expectation from some fans, digital artist Samuel Chevé has decided to combine the main components of The Avengers with some of the animated characters of Disney’s most popular.

This has given a more peculiar heroes to the most powerful of the Earth.



You can already register in Disney+ in Spain. With a vast catalogue of films and series, including all of the Star Wars universe and the films of the Marvel Universe.

For example, Chevé has become for Anna Frozen in The Black Widowgiving a touch in more lethal to the smiling character of Frozen.

From the movie Tangled, Flynn becomes Tony Stark to get into the armor of Iron Man, with its characteristic knob.

KristoffFrozen, strip the roots of the nordic to become the The god of Thunderassuming the role of Thor in two different versions.

And you see that Chevé you have a sympathy for the character of Frozen, because he has also turned to Kristoff in Steve Rogers in both versions of Captain America.

Finally, Elsathe queen of Arendelle, turns into Captain Marvel, and in Witch Scarlet the animated visualization of Samuel Chevé.

What you seem to be the animated versions of the Marvel characters based on the Disney Characters?