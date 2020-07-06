Rosalia, Katy Perry and the Street of san. James | the Big bang

Weekend of sea, pool, mountain, a lot of heat… and what do you think is spoken primarily in the social networks? Correct, Rosalia. The singer was in the mouth of half of Spain by two viral totally unexpected.

The first of them, although it still continues to generate memes in your network, has had a beginning and an end. Katy Perry has surprised everyone with his confession about his admiration about the soloist Catalan in a video that was viralizado on the internet.

Even if, perhaps, the more that admiration should not talk of love musical and non-musical. “Oh, rosalie!”, shouted Katy Perry in the video, “I want to, I have the hots for her.” Shortly after we discovered that the charm of the soloist in california by the Spanish was mutual. “If it is q have q quererlaaaaa hhahah❤️❤️❤️ @katyperry” tuitetaba Rosalia from your official profile.

Who has not found their official response so far has been Oriol Soler Paul. This young twitter users rose to their networks and a photograph, last 3 July and which sees many of his friends who had gone off to do the Camino de Santiago and met a girl who claimed to be called Rosalia.

“Hello Rosalie. We need to know one thing. We did the Camino de Santiago, a couple of years ago (2011-2012) with some friends. We spent an afternoon with a girl who claimed to be called Rosalia, and it was in Barcelona. Is that you? We’re making bets and we have to fix,” wrote the author of the tweet.

Hello @rosalia necessitem to know one thing. Vam fer the Way of st James fa uns anys (2011-2012) amb uns friends. Vam to be a tough one amb boredom which is deia Rosalia I was in Barcelona. Ste tu? Estem fent apostes I hem de resoldre. pic.twitter.com/PmCu0hPey1 — Oriol Soler Paul (@uri__soler) July 3, 2020 SANTIAGO WAS MÁGICOOOO When I was 19 years old, I went to do the way of Santiago alone, and while doing so, he asked for a heart to be able to achieve a day to devote to music. I was so happy to return to this city to sing in it. Thanks to all those who came❤️📹 #Low light pic.twitter.com/4z4ntmlBmu — R o S A L I A (rosalia) 5 August, 2018

A couple of years ago, after a performance in the city of santiago Rosalia confirmed that at 19 years old he had made in such a way that the answer seems to be yes, but at the moment there is nothing confirmed: “JAMES has BEEN MÁGICOOOO When I was 19 years old, I went to do the way of Santiago alone, and while doing so, he asked for a heart to be able to achieve a day to devote to music. I was so happy to return to this city to sing in it. Thanks to all who came #LOWLIGHT”

Is Rosalía that we are on pins and needles!