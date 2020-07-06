Rosalia invites Harry Styles to beautify the nails together

Through your account Twitter, Rosalia mentioned Harry make a call to fix the nails together

The Spanish singer has used his Twitter to communicate with their followers and asked them if they had question for her in that moment and respond to some with taste. There have been many fans who have tried to get a response from the girl, however, not all were so lucky.

Among the many questions that his followers expressed, as a user of this social network, and has asked the british singer Harry Styles. The question was not addressed to a particular problem such as a partnership or experience, after his participation in the video that I Adore You, just say ‘And Harry Styles?’

Rosalia answered very lively and also labeled them Harry in your response. Instead of heading towards the girl who asked the singer wrote, referring directly to Harry, who has asked that we warned you when you had your next appointment to fix your nailsin that way you could go at the same time to share the moment.

The invitation of Rosalia it was written largely in Spanish, which gave it a touch of fun to your account.

rt @ to see when we are going to do your nails together is not? let me know when brokering the next appointment bebeee ������������ — R o S A L I A (rosalia)

It should be noted that Rosalia it is on the list of people who Harry Styles still Twitter. Also, previously, the singer of 16 years participated in the music video for the song that I Love, that told the story of Erode, the site where develops the history of the music clip of Harry Styles.