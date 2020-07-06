The director of “The curse of Hill House’ and ‘Doctor Sleep’ to take you to the movie of another book by the master of terror.

After Gerald’s game (2017) and Doctor Sleep (2019), Mike Flanagan, creator of the horror series Netflix The curse of Hill House, you will be able to write and possibly direct the film, an adaptation of a Stephen King novel. This is Shooting for Warner Bros., which Flanagan has just finished the first draft. In the declarations of The Kingcastthe writer / director has updated the status of the project, which has decrito dark and cynical. In addition, the King has read it and has given their consent.

“What I like is that it is a return to the terror of cosmic, which I think is very funny.”commented Mike Flanagan on Revival. “It is relentlessly dark and cynical, and I’m pasándomelo pump. It is simply sad and perverse, and I like that. I have not been able to finish a movie in that way, because the thing…His absence maybe? doOuija: The origin of evil (2016)? (…) This material is a lot of fun for me, because I was able to get in on the floor: “Oh, you want a dark end? It is worth it. Well. Get ready”.

‘Revelation’, to present it at the end of the year

Published by Stephen King in 2014 and with a terrain that stretches over five decades, Revival focuses on the relationship between a musician addicted to heroin, Jamie Mortonand a pastor who was fascinated by the experiments with the electricity, Charles Jacobsthat is looking for a way of contact with his wife and son dead. The work is famous within the long career of this master of horror to its terrifying end.

Currently, Flanagan is still working on the film already tried to develop for Universal Pictures, Josh Boone (Under the same star, The New Mutants). But this debut at the end of the year on CBS Alll Access Revelation, mini-series, also on the basis of the work of the King. In the cast: James Marsden, Amber Heard, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Whoopi Goldberg, Nat Wolff and Katherine McNamara.

