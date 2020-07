Beautiful and illuminating essay that x-ray all types of crimes and violence committed by the romans, from the theft of slaves to the follies of the emperor. Jerry Toner, which reaches behind the sensationalism of the ancient sources, the question arises whether the roman society was so perverse, barbarous, and corrupt, as to be expected from the cases of their princeps, the most emblematic. “It is believed, literally, sons of bitches,” he says. [Full review here]