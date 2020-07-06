Naomi Campbell posing completely naked in the New York city subway

Yoko Ono it is one of the women who over the years has been causing a stir for its relationship with one of the most famous musicians of the times, John Lennonon the other hand, is also a conceptual artist who continues to be seen as the cause of the separation of “The Beatles”, who is now sick and in a wheelchair.

The media-remember when Yoko Ono three years ago he received the award for the “Centenary Song” Award by the National Association of Music Publishers, this is the day in which the artist went in a wheelchair, with the support of his son, Sean, in his speech thanked the support of the public and revealed that he was sick.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. I learned a lot from this disease. I am grateful to have gone through that,” said Yoko as reported by Fox News.

To date it is not known that any of the diseases mentioned by the widow of Lenonwhat is known is that he is still sick and needs care 24 hours a day. According To The Post, Elliot Mintza dear friend of the family told him that the last time I saw her was at her birthday party number 87, in the month of February, where he visited his daughter Kyokothe fruit of their marriage with the film producer Anthony Cox.

(EFE)



Even if it has not been seen publicly Yoko Onothe same media reported that the japanese artist has put on sale some properties, such as Ono in addition to being a musician, he is an entrepreneur and investor in the real estate sector.

Yoko Ono it has a mini empire of property which includes the city of New York, the Hudson valley, the Hamptons, Palm Beach, Ireland, and England. In addition to having large collections of art as well as the works of their journey, friend, Andy Warhol.

The Post reported that the ex-spouse John Lennon reported that the assets of 700 million euros, which still holds the property is set in Manhattan, as well as hundreds of hectares in the north of the county of Delaware.

Currently, the japanese artist live on the seventh floor of an apartment in the Dakota, which has nine rooms and that he shared with John Lennon, which also retains a unit in the building on West 72nd Street for visitors, and two small spaces in a room without a kitchen that used for the staff, a source told the post. Also read: Artist transforms Meghan Treatments, Yoko Ono and Harry John Lennon

(AP)



Yoko Ono has also been the sale of some real estate in the last few years. In 2017, has sold a property that I have had since 1988, and in 2013, he sold a penthouse of 5 thousand 700 square meters in 49-51 Downing street in the West Village, that Are held for years, to 8.3 million dollars.

On the other hand, when he began the pandemic coronavirus in New York, Yoko Ono has donated 250 thousand at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, to support health-care workers. Also read: 50 years from when it was Yoko Ono and John Lennon in pajamas

“Montefiore has been chosen specifically because Yoko wanted to help a hospital in a community affected by Covid has not had the capacity to appeal to donors and members of the board of directors and are rich in Cornell, NYU, Mount Sinai and the other in Manhattan,” said his great friend Mintz for the environment.

And as part of the music industry, has also supported musicians, who have contributed to Stanley Bronsteinwho played at their exbanda “plastic Ono Band”, when he had need of emergency medical treatment, has also revealed Mintz.

Yoko Ono, 87 years of age who are still looking for the well-being of people most in need and make donations to non-profit organizations with lack of resources, even more so now, with the pandemic of Covid-19.