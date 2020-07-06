Left the sign in the nineties

There are songs that no matter if you’re in the middle of traffic, we will charge the volume of the radio. Songs like “…Baby One More Time”by Britney Spears or “Everybody” by the Backstreet Boys became the anthem for many young people in the decade of the nineties.

Below we leave you a compilation with some of the clusters that were trend in a time when even the social networks have not been explored. Sets as a Nirvana with the death of singer Kurt Cobain became a legend and whose legacy is still present with songs like “Smells like teen spirit”, and that 29 years after its release, remains the most listened to.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Arise in California in 1983, and a large part of its success is due to the spirit of rebellion evoked rhythms with the funk and rock. The cut of his career was in the nineties and the first song that was presented to the public has been “Out in L. A.”. However, after some ups and downs, the album that was marked with “Californication”, which was launched in 1999, and the criticism has meant a new beginning. Its members are Anthony Kiedis, guitarist John Frusciante, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith.

Backstreet Boys

They were one of the quintets favorites. They made their debut in the month of April 1993 in Orlando and its members are A. J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson. With them follow the fashion of the “boyband” and were the authors of hits like “I want it that way”. In 2018, he announced his return to the stage with the release of a new album and a world tour. “DNA” is the tenth studio album of the group, and includes songs written by Lauv, Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton and Mike on Saturday.

The Spice Girls

The band of british origin, made by Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Victoria Beckham, Melanie B and Emma Bunton made a whole generation sing songs like “Wannabe” , “Stop” and “Say you’ll be there”. They reached their pinnacle of popularity in 1996 and in 2001. The last time they were together on stage was for the 2012 Olympic Games held in London.

Britney Spears

He excelled as a soloist and is one of the few artists that has literally risen from the ashes. Britney currently has more than 38 years of age, and remains one of the celebrities most followed by the time. With the arrival of social networking has demonstrated that it is able to face new challenges, and in your account of Instagram never ceases to amaze us with your dance video. One of the skills that your fans have always stressed that. Their successes of the nineties also add “Crazy” and “Sometimes”.

Korn

Their self-titled first album in 1994, which caused a furore. The surge in 1993 and his label from the beginning was the nu-metal band Bakersfield, California, united States. “Clown”, “Faget” and “Shoots and Ladders” and “Blind” are some of their songs. In a concert that offered in 2016 also left to interpret “Falling Away From Me”, “Here To Stay”, “Twist” and “Did My Time”. This band is also known for the types of animated videos that accompanied the songs.

Christina Aguilera

It was another of the young artists in the united States. He made his debut in 1997 to record the pieces for the soundtrack of the animated film “Mulan”. A couple of years after he launched his first album which carried the same name, and contained songs such as Genie in a Bottle “and ” what a girl wants”. He is currently one of the judges of “The Voice”.

Pink

It seems it was the girl rebel that has found its way. Even if the time in which he started his career, he has had other great characters such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Mandy Moore, and Pink managed to stand out and remain in the field. Conspicuous, showing the image of a strong woman, and his talent as an acrobat. Shared theme, with christina Aguilera and Missy Elliot in “Lady Marmalade”, a song from the movie “Moulin Rouge”. His artistic career continues to shine today.

Limp Bizkit

It was another american band nu-metal and rap metal, but have emerged in the city of Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994. It was one of the teams most energetic of the decade, and was directed by Fred Durst. The arguments for which is most remembered is “Rollin”, “My Generation” and “Nookie”. In the month of February, and before that a moratorium on the events, pandemic covid-19, the band announced that they were going to ofrecern a unique concert in Spain this year.

Nsync

Many remember this “boyband” by Justin Timberlake. The singer, dancer and actor, and then go to the fame with this quintet has decided to continue with a solo career that won him 10 Grammy awards. With Nsync, meanwhile, is leading a boom in the nineties, with songs like “Tear my heart” and “Thinking of you”.

Without A Doubt

The rock band from california has had as a singer, Gwen Stefani. The group has started to be released in 1986, but it was not until the nineties, when it excelled with the release of “don’t speak”, “Just a girl” and after “underneath”.