Jennifer Aniston is a tattoo of 11:11 in honor of her dog, Norman

On more than one occasion, Jennifer Aniston he emphasized his unconditional love for pets. To be more precise, it is still kept by your dog Corgi-Terrier, Norman, who died in 2011, at the age of 15 years. In fact, in his honor, the american actress has done two tattoos. The first, his name written on the inner side of the foot, in cursive. The second, already seen on the red carpet of the SAG Awards, 2018, is the number 11 twice, a symbolism that, for many, it can mean to ask for a wish when the clock hit that hour, but for Jennifer Aniston save a memory that you share only with your pet.

In both, the first number, 11, remembers the day in which the the star of the Show in the Morning he was born February 11, 1969), and the second, the year in which he died her dog Norman: 2011. This emotional meaning of your tattoo aroused the curiosity of his followers, recently, when Jennifer Aniston what remains to be seen during a video call with his fellow cast Friends, Lisa Kudrow. They were the ones who unveiled the mystery behind this according to the tattoo.

Jennifer Aniston tattooed the name of your pet in the feet. © James Devaney

‘The number 11 is also special to her (Jennifer Aniston) because her birthday and date of death Norman‘said a friend to the american actress, who also added that, despite having several years after the death of her dog, she still misses him, even more when Norman became his companion for eternity, was also attending the filming of their movie.

Unlike other celebrities who choose to wear a tattoo, the most obvious or colors, Jennifer Aniston I prefer those that are cut in a style that is minimalist and small, as the two cables in honour of your pet’s Norman, that is always remember when you are interviewed for television. In fact, an apparition, Inside the Actors Studio, the american actress has responded to the presenter of the show, James Lipton that his favorite word is, without a doubt…. Norman! More clear, impossible.

