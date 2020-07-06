It was!!! Kylie Jenner has decided to get away from it all

Even if the confinement is required because of the new coronavirus, still the rule in many countries of the world, it seems that the entrepreneur Kylie Jennerhe decided to escape from reality. In a first moment, the sociliaté, like all her sisters, was, under the rules that were given by the national government. Even so, on this occasion, could not resist the lure of “adventure”.

This information was known, then, that the daughter of Kris Jenner, he has published through his official account of Instagrama series of photographs that have caused upheaval in the over 184 million followers. In these, it may be seen as inhabiting a palace which is situated in the middle of nowhere, which, although rustic, is still appears to your tastes exotic and extravagant.

Away from everything and everyone

Despite the fact that the photographs do not show too much, Kylie Jennerdecided to do a full photo session in one of the vicinity of the imposing mansion. Up to now, there is a well-known place in which the entrepreneur, but has shown in the company of a human hair. To accompany the snapshots, the millionaire said, “it is time for an adventure”. In his first image, he managed to get almost 6 million “likes”.

In a landscape of earth colors and pose in a dress from the collection of her sister, Kim Kardashian, lady showed calm and happy in front of the audience. It seems that this truce was something that he needed. Also, wanted to share her new hair style, a braid of the infinite that you could almost touch the ground. It is worth noting that this is one of the styles most precious of his fans.

Despite suffering from the quarantine that has affected the whole world, Kylie Jennerhas not ceased to be global news. A couple of weeks ago, he decided to start his new line of Kylie Cosmetics” with the contribution of her sister and model, Kendall Jenner. This news was applauded and celebrated by all his followers, because in less than 24 hours, they would have sold all products in the warehouse.