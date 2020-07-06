Is dead actor Nick Cordero after a tough battle against the coronavirus

Nick Lamb (Photo: Instagram@nickcordero1)

The actor of Broadway, Nick Lamb, known for his roles in “Rock of Ages”, “Maid”, “Bullets Over Broadway” and “the Bronx, The Musical”, died Sunday after battling complications COVID-19 in the course of several months. Was 41 years. His wife, Amanda Kloots, made the sad announcement in your account of Instagram.

The lamb has been in the hospital since the 31st of march, in the Centre Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. He spent several months in a coma and the doctors had to amputate his right leg. In the last hours his health had worsened and that he was waiting for a double lung transplant to cure the persistent criticism that he was leaving the disease.

“My dear husband passed away this morning. His family surrounded him in love, singing and praying as it came gently from this earthhe wrote to his wife, Amanda Kloots on a social networking site just two days after announcing that the actor was a negative result to the test of the COVID-19, but with serious sequelae.

The treatment of Lamb, 41 years old, and nominated for a Tony award, has been widely followed in the United states, because he was a renowned figure in the circuit of Broadway, and had no health problems before this, according to his family.

“I am incredulous and with a lot of pain. My heart is broken, because I can’t imagine our life without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was a friend to all, loved to listen, help, and especially converse. He was an actor and an amazing musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in every thing that we do, every day,” he added.

This week, his wife, explained in a tv interview that the actor would need a double lung transplant to recover from the disease, from which you came to be in a coma and had to amputate a leg.

His wife Kloots said that they are not aware of how the spread of the disease. “We knew that because of the COVID-19-the lungs of Nick are severely damaged. It seemed as if I had been a smoker for 50 years”, he added.

The hospital has been hospitalized with symptoms of pneumonia, although then it was discovered that he had coronavirus. Also suffered a septic shock and had two small strokes. The doctors had decided to put a temporary pacemaker.

After weeks of hospitalization in the hospital, things got worse drastically, because the Lamb who was not only unconscious, but that the circulation of blood to his right leg was compromised. The doctors administered blood thinners, who has not given the expected result. Hours after he had internal bleeding in his intestine, so they have taken the medication. Unfortunately, this caused new problems with one of its legs, so that Kloots accepted the decision of the doctors to perform an amputation.

“This is a real superhero. I mean, we went through a fantastic way. He is there and everything seems in place. It is as if you don’t want to be moved too much, because it was such a journey. But that’s why I say that we are still a long way to go, but at the beginning of the recovery” said Kloots at that time.

However, the box Nick is back to get worse. For Kloots, it was a fight at the last minute. “Andthis virus is not going to depress you. It is not, as he finishes his story, then I ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers. Thanks” said between tears the live Instagram, you’ve played CBS.

The career of Lamb began in 1994, when he played a soldier from the crowd with a taste for the dramatic, the cinematic adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway Woody Allen, for which he received a nomination for the Tony award for best leading actor in a musical. He then moved to Los Angeles to star in Rock of Ages.

On television he appeared in episodes of Blue Bloods and law and order: Special victims ‘ task force, as well as in Lilyhammer. It also has a role in the film Going in Style.

