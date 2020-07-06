In the WTA, there is no uncertainty

While in the men’s circuit, ATP falls positive in the cases of coronavirus in the women’s WTA continues with their plans for the resumption of the tournaments.

On Saturday, american Frances Tiafoe announced that he was sick of Covid-19 after winning a game in an exhibition tournament in Atlanta, and living with seven other players in the Top 100 in the world.

This complicated even more plans for the return of the ATP tournaments, because, in the last few weeks, with the failure of Adria Tour, sponsored by the world number one, Novak Djoovic, burned the alarms to get six players, including the Serbian.

However, in the WTA’s plans for the resumption of the official tournaments continue forward, and keep the 3rd of August as the date of reset.

The tournament of Palermo, which will be played on clay courts, and with public input, will be the first that will be developed in the WTA tour, and one of the top players as he announced his presence is the Romanian Simona Halep.

The doors of the Country Time Club in the capital of Sicily, which will be open to the public between the 1st of August will start when the previous phase, until 9, the day in which it was held the Final.

The main draw of 32 players, will start on the 3 (twice, you have 16 pairs). The organization can sell the 60% of the capacity of the four courts where matches are played.

The following week you will play the tournament of Prague, announcing that it will be 2,000 fans in the stands.

This tournament will take place on the fields with the surface of the clay, you will have a bag of prizes of 225 thousand dollars and it is expected that the best players in Czech republic’s Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova, are participating.

The Czech Republic has already hosted a women’s tournament shows in the month of may, which was one of the first to be in full pandemic, and not suffered the ravages of coronavirus, as it met all the health standards and was played without an audience in the stands.

This tournament will be able to play those players who give up at the tour hard court and US Open, by 2020, while after the events of the Adria Tour, it is curious that the organizers venture to permit the entrance of the abilities of the people.

For the 21 of August, the WTA has thought of joining the ATP to play in the tournament in Cincinnati, which on this occasion will be played in New York, as well as the U. s. Open, that will be the first grand Slam that is played in the post-coronavirus.

Thus, women have a clearer picture of return to the official tournament, while the men continued uncertainty, in particular for the division that exists among the players in the decisions that are taken.

On one hand, there are the top players who say it is not yet the time for the revival of the tournaments, and on the other there are those that if you do not play tournaments and do not earn money, so that the struggle for the return of the events.