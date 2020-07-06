I Am Followers of Adele and Juan Luis Guerra, has caused a stir with their voices | Music | Latin

The imitators of Adele and Juan Luis Guerra, is addressed in a prodigious duel music of I Am: the Great Battles, leaving surprised their fans with their beautiful voices and presentations.

Before this, the jury of the programme Latin had nothing easier to decide which of the two singers who would have been the winner of the clash that has left more than one with the goosebumps.

The talent for singing, and the amazing faux comes out of scenarios I Am from Monday to Saturday, under the guidance of Cristian Rivero and Mathias Brivio.

Artists Adele and Juan Luis Guerra has chosen the topics “Don’t you remember“and “Bachata rosa”respectively, to reach, to convince the jury of your work, and then defend their stay in the competition. What was the decision of the jury?

Despite the fact that, unanimously, the jury of I Am: Great Battles had agreed for the beautiful presentation that both artists had been delivered in the scenario, the final decision has given by winning the young Joaquina Carruitero with its imitation of Adele.

While Julio César Cornejo he has promised to return, despite the fact that he lost to Adele, in a night attack.

I Am: Johanna San Miguel is in a state of bankruptcy, after listening to the imitator of Raphael

The actress Johanna San Miguel could not contain the tears, before the grand presentation of doubles ‘Raphael‘in the last gala were: Great Battles

Ricardo Morán, Katia Palma and Maricarmen Marín, also, were moved by the imitation of Eduardo Franco. However, the the peruvian actress nearly burst into tears listening to the other contender.