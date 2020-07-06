How much you miss the premiere of “down to earth” from Zac Efron?

The famous rapper Kanye Westit has been recognized throughout the entertainment industry, such as a man self-centered, “picky eater” and eccentric. What nobody expected is that the african american man can maintain a superior position. In addition to having a whole empire, and form part of the dynasty, Kardashian-Jenner, the singer of “Stronger,” he said that you want the position of Donald Trump.

The night of this Saturday, the fashion designer sport, said: “Now we have to make the promise of America by trusting in God, unify our vision and build our future. I am running for president of the united States”. Claim that caused great controversy in front of the audience. Despite the fact that the world is divided between those who want this as a reality and that is not certainly, there was also a third angle.

A mockery of unprecedented

Kanye West he has been the victim of hundreds of burlistas, men and women cybernatus that has converted their desire into a satire. Through the platform of Twitterthere are thousands of publications that have been attached to the Internet and that have been the object of scorn for many. Although now it has been more than 24 hours after the publication of the celebrity, still a global trend.

When Kanye West is the president of the USA pic.twitter.com/I0eGocuiW6 — Mary (@marialpzromero) 5 July 2020

Between the memes and more common, and there was a new promotional flyer for the tv series of his wife Kim Kardashian. As fans of the socialite I know, this lady and her entire family star in a reality show called “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, which is registered in the palace of the matriarch, Kris Jenner. What some comedians raised, was the idea of filming the iconic White House.

It also shows the rest of the Kanye West in the famous monument “Mount Rushmore”. This National Monument, is a monumental sculpture carved between 1927 and 1941, in a granite mountain located in Keystone. In this, include faces of 18 meters of height of u.s. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, but these designers dedicated to comedy, they decided that they would no longer be so.