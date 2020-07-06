Famous people who, even if I don’t know canadian

The the hollywood industry it is so different and at the same time in a homogeneous way, which is common to believe that all its members, both musicians, like actors, are americans.

However, a large part of our favorite celebrities and the star of the moment boast of having various nationalities, among which the canadian.

Here are 13 famous canadian, who came to the border with the north to conquer the mecca of show business international.

Ryan Gosling

The actor The Notebook he was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. At the age of 13 years old, he got his main roles in the television The New Mickey Mouse Clubso they had to move to Florida, in the united States for the recordings.

Justin Bieber

Perhaps is the most famous celebrity of Canada in recent years. Before becoming an international superstar, Justin has grown up in London, Canada. At the age of 16 years he moved to Los Angeles to achieve fame in the music industry, but after the wedding with the model Hailey Baldwin he moved to Ontario.

Sandra Oh

Before conquering the american television as the doctor in cardiothoracic Cristina Yang in Grey’s AnatomySandra has started her career in her hometown Nepean, Ontario with roles in Oleanna and The Diary of Evelyn Lau.

Avril Lavigne

The singer was born in The Belleville, Ontario. He lived his childhood in that community, until her talent brought her to conquer the american market and make more trips around the world. Has maintained residence in Canada, in spite of their international fame.

Shawn Mendes

The singer was born and raised in Pickering, Ontario. Even if his career took off, with great success, before the age of 18 in the united States and in the rest of the world, and always on the go, Mendes continues to maintain his residence in Canada, but now, in a palace that he bought recently, near Toronto.

Rachel McAdams

The star of Mean Girls he was born and raised in London, Ontario. He began his career as an actress with roles in theatre at the age of 13 years. Later he moved to Hollywood to act in The Famous Jett Jackson when I was 23 years old.

Drake

The actor was born in Toronto, Ontario he started his career as a child actor in the drama of the canadian Degrassi: The Next Generation in the same city.

Subsequently he was involved in the music industry, and has achieved the international success that it now enjoys, it being one of the rappers of the world’s richest. He currently lives in Canada, but travels constantly in the united States for work.

Shania Twain

Despite the fact that it is considered as one of the best wineries in the country, the singer and actress, born in Windsor and during his youth, in 1983, moved to Nashville to start a successful career.

Jim Carrey

Before moving on to 17 years United StatesCarrey has grown and has seen the birth of his career as an actor and comedian in Toronto. After having lived 25 years in Los Angeles, has managed to get american citizenship in 2004.

Celine Dion

The singer was born and raised in Quebecthe only province of Canada that speaks French. He started his career with several albums in this language, but after has experienced the success of the toggle with the English. Today is one of the celebrities canada’s most famous in the world.

Kim Cattrall

The actress has adopted a residency in Los Angeles and in New York to see your career rise with her role of Samantha Jones in Sex and the Cityperhaps the most important of his career.

In reality, the actress was born in United kingdombut moved to Canada when he was three years old, so he had the possibility to obtain citizenship in the country of the north.

Ellen Page

The actress Juno started his career at a young age Halifax, Nova Scotia. After seeing grow your career thanks to his talent, he moved to Los Angeles to join the film as X-Men,Umbrella and The beginning. He currently lives in California with his wife, Emma Portner.

Cobie Smulders

The star of How I Met Your Mother he was born in Vancouver, British Columbialike the character of Robin in that sit-com. From when he came to conquer Hollywood has been involved with the granting of the Avengers as well as the tapes Unexpected Safe Haven and Delivery Man.

Don’t miss the latest news Live Usa-Google News, follow us here