Family youtuber farmer will have a solar-panel – People – Culture

In the afternoon of Sunday 5 July, Nubia Gaona and his family, known for their YouTube channel, ‘the Nubian and the kids’, and said that they are the release of a new solar panel.

Recently, there were news because they were going to have the electric light in the house, located in a rural area of the municipality of Chipaque (Cundinamarca). As said in the last video went up to YouTube, they have received the support of an engineering company that installed the panel, with which you will finally be able to have the service of the light.

Nubia Gaona, who is the mother head of the family, could not contain his tears when we did the ceremony of delivery of the supply network. In addition, donors were given a gift representative” to thank the work of the peasants in colombia.

Inside of a wooden box, there was a pope, a plug and a light bulb that has gone when you connect the tuber. The children of Nubian is shown in front of the camera, and thanked the society for the gift. “We want to share with you this sorpresota”said Ascanio David, the eldest son.

“This was a great surprise, a dream that we met. We imagined of having the light of the sun, because I know that they do not damage the environment”, said Nubia. “Rather, use the environment to get a light”added Jaime Alexander, his youngest son.

“Living without power for ten years, it has been difficult for us, but then we are used to. The candle light was our colleague,” explained Nubia. Then, Jaime Alejandro reminded that, in reality, until a short time ago I was playing to do homework with a candle.

There are families in the municipality of Chipaque that at the moment they have no light, as in the rest of the country

Later, he said that close to home has a stake and that a lot of people ask if it was not the best with electric light c’. “But as we are honest, don’t take things without permission and continues with the candles”concluded, while his mother laughed.

To say goodbye, Arley David said that he wanted to be an architect and that his intent was to study to return to the sidewalk and arreglarles the houses of the neighbors. Finally Nubia Gaona said it was a pain in the heart, “because there are families in the municipality of Chipaque that at the moment they have no light, as in the rest of the country.”

‘The Nubian and children is on a web page that offer different ‘kit’ of natural products and have a little bit of its history.

