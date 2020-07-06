Fame: Leslie Shaw wants to record a song with Maluma and with Luis Fonsi | VI

Leslie Shaw is living the best moment of his career, and after the premiere of “I’m single”, which he recorded together with the mexican Thalia and the colombian Flour, the singer is already thinking about their next collaboration.

So in an interview that she had with Rebeca Escribens for “American Shows”, confirmed that he was at home Maluma with your boyfriend -tattoo Stephanus Alcantara – who is a friend of colombian singer several years ago, then invited them to eat and revealed that you want to record a song with him.

“It would be unbelievable (to do a duet with Maluma). Luis Fonsi what I’m going to start to annoy. In this time I began to compose, (and I want) to send a maquetita of Farruko”said excited.

Leslie Shaw also said that it was his label, who had the first approach with Thalia and contacted to participate to the recording of “I’m single”. “She fast responded, he said that he loved the song”, said.

“She (Thalia) I started to follow you on Instagram and there we began to talk. Always super cool, super good wave and the first time we saw it was the recording of the video.”, he added and said that the clip was recorded in the month of October last year and has tried to keep the secret until this year.

On the other hand, has explained that his parents are very proud of this and of its achievements and took the opportunity to send a message to their detractors.

“Thanks for making me stronger, more stubborn every day. Have been motivation for me. I was motivated to want to prove them otherwise, thanks and blessings.”said Leslie Shaw.

