Burberry launches its second collection, the Monogram with Kendall Jenner as ambassador

As the sector of the luxury fashion are working hard to get back to normal, Burberry has launched the second series of collections Monogram created by Riccardo Tisci with a greater stir than usual, given that Kendall Jenner leads his campaign. It also comes with its own game.

Kendall Jenner stars in the campaign of the new collection Monogram Burberry

The campaign of the new collection TB Summer Monogram “capture a journey from fantasy to reality, combining the rawness of the capture of real life with the fantasy of the CGI technology,” they said.

“The campaign video takes place in a geometric world dream inspired by skate parks and swimming pools, that embodies the free spirit and the optimism of the summer. Within this digital world, Kendall gives rise to four distinctive characters portrayed through a capsule collections for men and women of the collection, is.

The video is accompanied by a series of “self portraits pure, that Kendall has taken in your home on your computer, providing a database and a physical aspect to the campaign.”

The campaign, which is also equipped with a number of other big names behind the scenes, with the role of chief creative officer of Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, putting in place “a cast of creative british iconic”, including the photographer Nick Knight, art director Peter Saville and stylist Katy England.

A further advantage is that consumers can listen to the playlist on TB Summer Monogram Burberry on Spotify.

In the meantime, the company is expanding its presence at the games of luxury fashion with the debut of the B Surf, the new multiplayer game of the brand.

B Surf is a racing game on the water, in which players select a surfboard and dress your character with the clothes of the collection, the first to challenge your friends in a race around a track with the form of TB.

The premiums of Burberry are available in the united Kingdom, the United States, Canada, China, Japan and Korea, through a drawing per day during the first two weeks of launch. Include a table of surf TB in a limited edition and different hats bucket TB Summer Monogram. Players can also unlock rewards digital, as a character of augmented reality in the game and a filter exclusive to the face.

This is the third online game that presents the company after B’s Bounce, last October, and Ratberry for the chinese New Year in the month of January.

In terms of the parts themselves, have the initials TB intertwined, created by Tisci and Saville in 2018, “update in a larger scale and a color palette of dark beige, light blue, graphite, cobalt blue, with orange details”.

These have been released in the shops Burberry selected, and on its web site on the 1st of July and will also be available at Farfetch, from the 8th of July.