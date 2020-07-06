‘Black widow’: The new trailer may debut soon – movie News

The only tape on Natasha Romanoff, directed by Cate Shortland and starring Scarlett Johansson, hits theaters on October 30.

The Black Widowthe only tape on Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), arrive at the cinema October 30, and it seems that we will soon see a new trailer of the film directed by Cate Shortland. A new success of the film has been classified by the British Bpray of Film Classification (BBFC) and has a duration of 2 minutes and 38 seconds. Therefore, it will not be a mere advertisement for the television. Based on this, the last trailer that we saw on tape was not the end. You do not know more details on the plot with this?

The last time we saw the Russian spy on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame. Natasha Romanoff is sacrificed in the Vormir for the rest of the team has given the Gem of the Soul and then be able to undo the snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin). That’s why, The Black Widow -the delivery of the usher in the Phase 4 the The films of the Marvel universe– this is a prequel and is set after the events in Captain America: Civil War.

The film shows how the Russian spy escapes after what happened with the Agreements Sokovia, but trying to escape will only bring you back to your past. So you get to know your family, those people formed a clan, when I was a child and that I worked as spies, while they used the cover that they were a family. Rachel Weisz gives life to the mother MelinaDavid Harbour to the father Alexei Shostakov/Network Guardian and Florence Pugh sister Yelena Belova.

It all starts when Natasha is reunited with Yelena. You will thus discover that they are manipulating the other black widow of the Red Room, a place that is intruye of these lights. The avenger decides to stop and see the faces with Taskmastera villain with a great muscle memory to repeat -and even prevent – the movements of the opponent.

The Black Widow also in the cast of the O. T. Fagbenle, William Hurt and Ray Winstone. Waiting for the news, take a look at the last trailer of the film that you will find on these lines.

