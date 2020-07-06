Another legend, which requires the cancellation of the US Open, Many players do not go

Players or ex players in europe are very clear that the realization of the U. s. Open is not a good option. Now it was the French Henri Leconte, who showed their doubts on the return of the professional circuit in the u.s. territory all and that the pandemic is not yet under control.

“The Us Open should be cancelled. I think that many players are not going to go. In the first place for reasons of health, the pandemic is far from over,” said the former númerpo four in the world.

“The epidemic of coronavirus is still very much active in the united States and the country is more and more new cases for several days,” added the French. REGRETS THE LACK OF PUBLIC In addition to the effects of a pandemic, and the danger that means, Leconte, furthermore, it seems feasible the realization of the Grand Slam when the door is closed in which the impact between the protagonists and the players.





“You can’t play a Grand Slam with the door closed. I can’t even imagine the atmosphere that would create. What we have seen with the UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown) Patrick Mouratoglou, followed by a game screen does not have the same taste,” said the finalist of the Roland Garros in 1988.

There are already several representatives of the “white sport” that showed their doubts about the completion of the US Open, which will take place the last week of August, and where already a number of players have begun to fall, for fear of the coronavirus.

The main, for the moment, it is the Romanian Simona Halep, who explained that he prefers to return to the activities on the tour of the clay in Europe. Do you see feasible to be able to cancel the next edition of the U. s. You open the door?