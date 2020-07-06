Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves proof in an Image From the Set of Bill & Ted Face the Music

A test of Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) with Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves. Image: And Solomon Twitter (@ed_solomon).

You have time for a Sunday edition of the world of PAPER HEROES?. A photo of actors Alex Winter (William “Bill” S. Preston Esquire) and Keanu Reeves (Ted “Theodore” Logan) for evidence of Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) was published by the co-screenwriter Ed Solomon on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/ed_solomon/status/1279812222223515653/photo/1).

Solomon explained: “This is one of my personal favorite photos from the set of @BillandTed3. Every morning, before @Winter & Keanu are peinaran and maquillaran, we tried the scene with (director), Dean Parisot (that is his hand in the bottom left of the box). Once that was set, the person was to the team.”

And now, a curious fact: The surname of the villain Chuck De Nomolos (Joss Ackland) in Bill & ted’s Bogus Journey (The fantastic Journey of Bill and Ted, 1991) is “And Solomon”, written upside down.

Directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Fun with Dick and Jane, Red 2), written by Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Mosaic, Now You see Me) and Chris Matheson (imagine That), co-starring William Sadler as The Grim Reaper (the Man with the Scythe), Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan, Kid Cudi as himself, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Hal Landon Jr, Amy Stoch, Jayma Mays, Erinn Hayes, Beck Bennett, Holland Taylor, and Kristen Schaal. The date of the premiere: August 28, 2020 (the united States).

Synopsis: Bill & Ted Face the Music ” will see the duo well beyond their days as travellers, teenagers, now burdened by the median age and the responsibility of the family. Have written thousands of songs, but have yet to write a good, much less the best song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tear, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save your life as we know it. Without fortune and without inspiration, Bill and Ted embark on an adventure of a trip back in time to find the song of the world, and bring harmony to the universe as we know it. Together with the help of her daughters, a new crop of historical figures and some of the finest music legends, they are much more than a song.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves will return as the Wyld Stallyns in Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020). Image: Bill & Ted 3 Twitter (@BillandTed3).

The course of the Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020).

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hAL7emClFM(/embed)

Advance subtitled in Spanish Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020).

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zziVDPInYs(/embed)

