After the announcement of Kanye, who wants to Taylor Swift for president

The fans expect the singer to look at you to participate in the elections.

To Taylor Swift for president in 2020? Their fans hope that yes and have gone to social networks such as Twitter to ask the star of pop music that is freed of its candidate for the elections this year.

Swifties – as is well known to the fans Taylor Swift – all over the country and the social network) this Saturday to demand that the pop superstar is in the running for the president after the announcement of Kanye West that he will run for the commander-in-chief at the elections of 2020.

“Now we need to fulfill the promise of America by trusting in God, uniting our vision and build our future. I am running for president of the united States,” he tweeted to Kanye West on Saturday night, adding an emoji of the american flag and the hashtag # 2020VISION.

THE FANS REACT

Fans of Taylor Swift has reacted quickly to the unexpected news, asking the singer, who had been at loggerheads with Kanye West for more than a decade, which saw the rapper / mogul of the fashion in the month of November.

“What do you say Taylor Swift as the president and Selena Gomez as vice-president?” The Twitter user @codyswiftgomez has written next to the edited photos of the two singers on the presidential podium.

Another fan of the Swift has reacted by proposing argues that the presumed democratic nominee Joe Biden would choose Taylor Swift as vice-president for the next elections.

“Okay, so I need that @JoeBiden post of @ taylorswift13 as its vice-president for the defeat of the Kanye West and Trump. Enough is enough. We are tired,” he wrote on twitter @ sraihane1.

The enmity of Taylor Swift with Kanye West began, when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards 2009. The struggle reached its peak in 2016, after which the rapper has released his music video for “Famous,” which features a wax figure of nude that represents for Swift lying next to him on the bed.

Unfortunately for fans of Taylor Swift, the regulations of the united States, to establish that the candidates for the presidency must be at least 35 years. So the singer will not reach that age for another five years. Kanye West, meanwhile, has 43 years.