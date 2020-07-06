A marriage of three: the lover of the wife of Will Smith has admitted that the plaintiff has approved the extramarital relationship

August Alsina with Jada Pinkett Smith at the gala of the BET Awards 2017(Instagram: @lonniebrasco)

In a recent interview for the program The Breakfast Club, andl singer August Alsina27-year-old has confirmed that he maintained a loving relationship for years with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s past romancethat could be a sign that the the marriage of Hollywood, has opened the couple at a time because of their long life together.

Alsina came into the life of Smith in 2015, as a result of his friendship with Jaden, one of the sons of the couple. However, he would not have tried to a secret affair because, according to his version of the facts, told with the approval of the star of “Men in Black”.

In fact, the famous actor and August have maintained a conversation very civil about it. “I sat down and talked about the changes that have been hurting your marriage, and how it has evolved into a union of life partners … and he gave me his blessing,” the artist said of New Orleans during the interview.

“I completely dedicated myself to this relationship for years, and I loved her deeply, to the point of saying that it could die right now, knowing that I finally felt that love for someone‘he continued.

The american rapper August Alsina, 27 years old, said that he held a romace with the actress, but with the consent of the protagonist of “Men In Black”

The artist has said that he has decided to break their silence, their love, Jada only because he wants to make it clear that it is not a benching case. In reality, the most damaged, in all this, the love story was, in his opinion, if the same.

“I lost money, friends.... And I think that is because people do not know the truth, but I have not done anything wrong”he insisted. “All of this has me destroyed, and was Probably the most difficult thing that has happened to me in my whole life.”

In spite of everything, has only good words for the couple. Alsina has pointed out that “love, the Smith family as their” and that had disturbed the rejection of this report by the american actress, 48 years old, 21 years older than him.

After these statements have been reproduced in all of the u.s. media, the representatives of the actors denied publicly the words of Alsina. “Absolutely nothing of this is true”he said in statements to the press.

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett and their children Willow and Jaden

Will Smith, 51 years old, and his wife, form one of the most beloved couple in Hollywood. The pair of actors have been held for almost 23 years, married, and are parents to Jaden, 21 years old, of Willow, of 19. They met after she was rejected in the casting to play the role of the girlfriend of the character and the actor in the hit series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, released in 1990. The famous actor, a native of Philadelphia and has a son of 27 years, Trey is the fruit of his relationship with his first wife Sheree Zampino.

