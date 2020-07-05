Who is the la plata basin, with its memes are in quarantine, came to 3.5 million followers on Instagram

While his friends of the free time to play football or video games, Juan Francisco Lorenzi had another hobby. At 9 years old, already had its own Twitter account, and incursionaba in the world of social networks, where their peers who do not even have the idea of what it was. He spent hours and hours in front of the computer. But always after having done the duties of the college and to contribute to the training of basketball.
“I started with Twitter and had several accounts that I care to remember the name. I have 200 thousand, 300 thousand in another, and 2 million of other. Then I realized that I liked having followers, retweets and likes,” said this young man, a native of Silver, which today has 21 years and is the the creative mind behind @keep track of memes number one in the country.
In their first post that I have written phrases and ran to the other photos. Its success has been in seduce with entertaining content, and make comments of the post that they liked it. “The problem is that 10 years ago there was still formats that we know today. It was all text, very few images and video”he recalled during a chat with Infobae.
So, what started for fun when I was in fourth grade, then it became a challenge to see that your number of followers continued to grow. “In 2014, I moved to Instagram, and in 2015 the Christian Altimari, who is currently my partner, has created the account Aguantá on Facebook, I made it to work with him and have a reach of 2.8 million people. A year later, we repeated the account of Instagram and it was the most consensus”admitted John, who in times of forty exceeded 3.5 million followers with their fun post on how it affects the coronavirus of people.
But there is something more, they decided to land in march of this year on YouTube of the hands of Thiago Garritano; that is the administrator of the channel, which is in charge of uploading all the material. “Today it is 118 thousand subscribers and that is my main challenge, because this is where I want to grow”, the young man said.
Beyond this objective, which are short-term, your goal is to become an industrial engineer. The young man is in his third year of the degree course in the National University of La Plata (UNLP), and between the studio and the hours that he devotes to the Internet is still a time to continue your favorite sport in the Club Bank Province.
Is engaged with Luisina Gliemmo, who is also part of the team and share the same passion. In addition to the generation of content for Aguantá, has a account of Instagram, with more than 800 thousand followers, called @tipicaok. Together, they are innovative entretenar, tractioning the public and generate many like to attract brands and sponsors.
– What was the gap that you marked that beat your personal record?
-There was no-one in particular. I don’t think that there was something that broke it, more than any other thing. To Me, something strange happened, because from the moment we arrived to 70 thousand followers, I could not say a posting because the account began to grow hard between 3 thousand followers a day to reach a million.The video likeados have more than 300 thousand likes. In the World cup 2018 have been some of the Selection of Argentina and last year were the death of Cameron Boyce, star of Disney Channel who had an epileptic attack).
– What is it that generates greater interaction with the public?
-The last one. What happened today or yesterday. Of that I do a meme, because everyone understands it and generates comments, likes, or shares.
– Where did you nutris to generate the content?
-I look at the trends of Twitter to interiorizarme of what people are talking about. In addition to my followers, I’ve spent so much content. What I also do a lot of uploading viral videos, video of Tik Tok, giving credit to the author.
– Because the account is private?
-Up to a million and a half I’ve had public. But I began to notice that the other accounts had begun to put private matters that people look at the memes, but not to follow. It was a strategy. In addition, we avoid having problems with the community guidelines of Instagram, where the robot determines that climbed, something that incites violence, or promotes bullying and you delete it, and nothing to see. For the public you have the risk that people will denunciaçe and Instagram content to be downloaded. Suppress half of 2018, when they became very strong with this one.
– How do you define yourself? as a factor of influence? as an instagramer?….
-I am a content creator on a social network, why not leave me my name stuck on any account with my name, but I have several. To give you an idea my personal account on Instagram, Giovanni Lorenzi, he’s only 27 thousand euros.
– How many hours dedicás from the day to create content?
-What I consider-working and dedicated, as a minimum, 4 hours per day. But we are a team: Christian Altimari, Lucho Martel (on Facebook), Luisina Gliemmo, Matias Pacheco, Nicolas, and Tomas Miguel, Thiago Garritano( on Youtube). But the more we work, there are Nicolas Miguel and me. We are the most geeks you might say.
– Can live off of the social network?
-Yes, of course. We are able to draw a salary for each month. You can live quietly in a social network as long as you do good content and it must be public.
– How do I get that monetization?
-YouTube you pay with the advertising that happens before every video and, in addition, there are private companies that pay you to download or second of advertising on your video. And in Instagram what is sold is the ideal place for a brand in stories or publications. They have different prices. We have many advertisers.
– What would be the price that is paid in a publication and a story?
-I do not like to say. But it all depends on the style of the account. In a like mine, it is not expensive to advertise. But one factor of influence famous you can upload from 15 thousand pesos up to 150 thousand. A famous actress, for example, that I prefer to not name collected 70 thousand pesos for a history of the last year. In Instagram are the kings of the redemption. There are celebrities that you can recharge it in dollars for each publication.
-Seeing that your business is profitable, you are still in your plans to welcome you to engineering at some point you replanteaste?
-I want to receive. I know that I’m going to finish the race. Now I am making more slow, but not going to stop.
– Do not considerás addicted to the tastes of every post?
-If. And I’m going to say that up to 80% of those who have more than a million followers are a fanatic like. Who says no, is lying. Everyone wants their content to have the maximum extent possible. Because that then brings brands and sponsors.
– Have you ever thought that you could get to build this empire virtual being, practically a stranger?
-It was something that I was not surprised because that is what I always wanted to do. Has always fascinated me as a child. Imagine that at the age of 13 years he already had an account with two million followers on Twitter. He was very good at it, and then it was turned into a job. I always thought that I was going to get.