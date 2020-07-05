What to see in TV? – Sunday, July 05,

Getty

Waiting for the end of the week has arrived and with it the ability to stay at home to enjoy the calm of a time in front of the TV. For this reason, we have prepared a special selection of the best programs of television that you can enjoy with your family in the comfort of your home.

Today, the Univision network on their screens, the transmission of the film “Independence Day: the Rebirth” and the program “Here and Now”. While at Telemundo, you’ll find the broadcast of “American Ninja Warrior” and the movie “End of Days” and “John Wick”.

American Ninja Warrior

Telemundo will air “American Ninja Warrior” phenomenon, the competitive environment in which several athletes vying for a million dollars in one of the competitions most rigorous in the history of television.

“American Ninja Warrior” airs at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, for Telemundo.

In the here and Now

In the transmission of this Sunday of the “Here and Now”, the hispanic audience will be able to enjoy a special based on the new revelations in the case of the soldier, Vanessa Guillen.

“Here and Now” is aired every Sunday on Univision at 7:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Independence Day: Rebirth

The movie starring Jeff Goldblum, will be broadcast on Univision at 8:00 am, Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “Using the technology that the aliens had 20 years before, the nations of the Earth, who fear the return of the invaders, have collaborated on the development of a gigantic defence programme to protect the planet. But it is not certain that this program will serve to address the advanced and unprecedented resources of the attackers. Perhaps it is only the ingenuity of a brave few are able to avoid the destruction of the world, which is again on the brink of extinction. A sequel to the great success of the 1996 “Independence Day.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5coC65auqw0(/embed)INDEPENDENCE DAY: COUNTERATTACK | New TrailerCheck out all the previews and news of the Fox – http://bit.ly/FoxES we Always knew that he would be back. After the INDEPENDENCE, the day-to-DAY, to redefine the genre, the next chapter of the epic has been a global catastrophe of some proportions, unimaginable. With the alien technology recovered, the nations of Earth have collaborated in a program of defense colossal for the protection of the planet. But nothing can prepare you for the advanced force, and without previous aliens. Only the wits and courage of a few men and women will be able to save humanity from extinction. Already in the film: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLecZTxdGJrPH7rMZHd0u6KfywX6NdLHgn Upcoming previews: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLecZTxdGJrPFonxfvn1zJ3LJLMZ21tsiz Welcome to the official channel for 20th Century Fox in Spain – the house of hits like Star Wars, ice age, X-Men, Avatar, and many others. In this channel you will find the trailer, exclusive clips, “behind-the-scenes, interviews and featurettes for our latest release. Discover with us in the social networks: follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/20thCFoxSp Give me like our page: https://www.facebook.com/20thcenturyfoxspain +1 on Google+ https://plus.google.com/+20thcenturyfoxspain/posts follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/fox_cine 2016-04-23T11:00:01Z

The End Of Days

The movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, will be broadcast on Telemundo at 7:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “New York, 1979. In a hospital in Manhattan has just been born, Christine, a beautiful baby girl. That same day, in the Vatican, a young priest informs the Pope that this girl bears the mark of the Antichrist. In 1999, Jericho Cane, an ex-police embittered, save Christine from the assault of the robbers. By then the Barrel will be a victim of the persecution of terrible supernatural forces.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zcyk21sWf6g(/embed)The end of Days Trailer (HQ)No Copyright Infringement Intended. 2013-06-07T16:50:17Z

John Wick

The film starring Keanu Reeves, will be broadcast on Telemundo at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

Synopsis: “New York, John Wick, a hitman, a retired, once more, returns to action for revenge on the gangsters who took everything.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbeRIvRRxdE(/embed)John Wick: it is a Covenant of blood – Trailer español (HD)More information http://trailersyestrenos.es/john-wick-chapter-two-chad-stahelski/ – TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TrailersyEstren – FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/trailersyestrenos GOOGLE+: https://www.google.com/+TrailersyEstrenos Plot: the Sequel of John Wick (Another day to kill) (2014) David Leitch and Chad Stahelski. The legendary assassin John Wick is forced out of retirement by a former partner involved in a conspiracy for the control of the left international brotherhood of the assassins. Bound by a blood oath, John travels to Rome to help you, you will come across some of the most dangerous murderers in the world. Director: Chad Stahelski Cast: Keanu Reeves, Bridget moynahan’s hairstyles, Ruby Rose, Peter Stormare, Ian McShane, Common, Alex Ziwak, Margaret Daly, Riccardo Scamarcio, Heidi Moneymaker (The trailer belongs to the producer and the distributor of the film and has been uploaded without profit) 2016-11-16T15:59:16Z