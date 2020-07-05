What motivates Greta Thunberg the incessant campaign? News

sounds like a year of rest in heaven.

How about taking Arnold Schwarzenegger electric car, a trip around America?

maybe a stop along the way to tell the story of the world’s most powerful people how they can put the world to rights.

You might want to address for hundreds of thousands of adoring fans in a couple of huge gatherings.

And don’t forget to schedule in some epic landscapes.

Oh, and while you are about it, why not sail across the Atlantic in one of the fastest racing yacht ever made?

That is what Greta Thunberg has spent the last year ago, but the teen campaigns weather does not seem to have appreciated it very much.

I don’t think she is a brat. I think that Greta knows how unique and special your life has been and how privileged she is.

the world’s most famous climate activist, only that it is not really as a campaign very much.

“I do this because I want to be,” he says. “And not because I think that is very funny. That is not because I don’t like the attention. It is because I want to make a difference.”

Reflect on their behavior. She is not usually a public figure.

usually seems a bit tense and uncomfortable, and rarely seems to be enjoying it.

Donald Trump was something when he teased her in a tweet saying: “She seems very happy young woman looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

And, curiously, the fact that she does not like the attention that makes it even more curious and eye-catching figure for all of us.

now I had two long conversations with the activist.

We met in person on the cover of Malice, the yacht that carried her across the Atlantic. It was in September of last year.

After a couple of weeks ago, I had a virtual meeting with Greta for an interview on television. She was in her apartment in Stockholm, I was in a greenhouse of the botanical Gardens of Kew.

I asked him about this speech. You know, the “How dare you!” one.

I’m sure you remember. It was a brilliant attack on the leader of the world echo around the world in a series of comments on social media and newspaper headlines.

“You have stolen my dreams and of my childhood with their empty words,” says Greta, her voice trembling with emotion, apparently, on the verge of tears.

“And all you can talk about money and the fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

She describes taking the subway home to the united nations of night. She says that she could see the people watching the speech on their phones.

“Some will come forward to congratulate me, someone suggested that we should celebrate,” he recalls.

“But I don’t understand what your compliments, and I understand even less of what we should be celebrating,” says Greta.

“However, another meeting. And all that is left are empty words.”

If everything is so thankless, why on earth not bother?

The answer to this question is, of course, tied in their own psychology.

Greta says that does not feel obligated to act on climate.

“A lot of people seem to be able to see the climate crisis and say something like, ‘Yes, it is really important”, and then continue on with their daily lives. I can’t do that.”

She believes that this compulsion is a result of autism, which she describes as her “superpower”.

“I am very stubborn,” she says. “If I promise something I go all in.”

The fact that she doesn’t see her activism as an act of the will, “a choice” is fundamental to the understanding of it.

“I don’t like this attention,” he says. “If I had to choose, I just want to be like everyone else and continue to study, because it is what I like the most.”

“But because this is an extraordinary situation, that we need to do things that we can’t always find them very comfortable.”

I have traveled all over the world for the BBC and seen the evidence of climate change everywhere. It is the greatest challenge that humanity has ever faced. Address means changing the way people do practically everything. We have the right to be anxiety and fear at the prospect, but I think we also see this as an exciting history of the exploration, and I am happy to have had the chance of a place in the first row of the head corresponding environment.

The iconic image of Greta Thunberg is that the image of a schoolgirl with pigtails in protest, just outside the Swedish parliament, its “Skolstrejk for Klimatet” poster next to her.

Once more, she doesn’t feel lonely vigil was something that was actively chosen.

She tells me that he has tried to work with other people, join existing organizations, but that things are not going well.

“I was very bad at socializing, I hated making small talk and constantly around so many people.”

He decided to do something for herself, and came to the school strike idea without realizing it, the creation of what has become a global brand.

She articulates your message clearly, there is no doubt about this.

But what makes Greta one is the paradox of the vulnerable looking young girl talks about the version of the truth for the most powerful people on earth.

It explains the reason why it has been a great advocate for the climate cause.

And she, certainly. Greta Thunberg has done more to inspire people to take action on the issue of any other individual in the last year.

But she continues to complain about the fact that the lack of global progress on the climate and tells me that she is surprised by how little the leaders of the world to understand the topic.

Your level of knowledge is, he says, “very, very low. Much lower than you might think.”

the first time we talked, she asked me if she is always afraid that she will end up like Cassandra, the figure from Greek mythology.

Cassandra was cursed to be able to see the future, but for all of you, to not stop believing in their prophecies.

Greta Thunberg said she was not afraid.

“A lot of people listen to me,” he said.

“I do not ask to be heard. I only pray for the scientists to be heard.”

She believes that the message that individual actions can make a difference, that is coming.

You talk about a “social tipping point” of being adopted, not only the climate, but on the basis of race, sex and other matters of social justice.

“People are beginning to realize that we cannot continue to look outside of these things,” he says. “We cannot continue to sweep these things under the rug.”

And Greta get pleasure from your efforts to put the world to climate change seriously.

She told me that the campaign performed in a period of deep depression during her early years of adolescence.

“it makes me feel good that I am not alone in this fight,” he said to me as we swayed on the deck of the yacht racing that was about to whisk her across the Atlantic.

“It feels as if my life has some kind of meaning, and lately I feel that what I am doing is significant.”

She is also happy that so many autistic people have the power with his decision to speak publicly to live with the condition.

Greta incredible year – he calls it a gap year – it’s going to be over in a couple of weeks.

17 years of age, is looking forward to going back to school, have three years of studies left.

And don’t be surprised to hear that she says not to leave the country any time soon.

