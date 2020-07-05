We do not have the secret of Emilia Clarke wearing lashes amazing!!!!!

One of the most photographed Hollywood came to be Emilia Clarkethat after achieving fame in “Game Of Thrones” the continuing addition of success at the box office. One of his most common attributes are, without a doubt, eyebrows, and eyelashes, and she recently revealed her secret for these last few look amazing and are longer: this is a hint that he inherited from his mother, and what will be said below.

The actress of 33 years, he has participated in a live session via his Instagram, where he explained with the luxury detail of what makes your makeup daily routine. An interesting fact is that Emilia it is identified as an absolute fan of lip balms (the ones that moisturize to the maximum). “I’m one of those people who have one in every bag and all the pockets – I apply it to all hours,” he said.

On the other hand, revealed that the person who has approached the first products from beauty was her mother, during adolescence. And while throughout his professional career has passed through the hands of countless designers, Emilia Clarke continue to keep as a precious treasure, a tip given to him by his mother to keep the lashes infinite and strong.

When I was just a little girl, the mother of Emilia, said that he was unable to believe that their lashes infinite would be enough, even outside. ‘She told me that if when you apply the mascara, imagine that you are infinite, you get it. The fingers carry that image into the area and just like magic,’ confessed the actress. Now, going in the concrete, the interpreter has spoken of those that are his secret weapons to keep them beautiful.

The person responsible for making this a reality, the mask is ‘High Impact’ by Clinique. “If I had the time to apply one thing, it would be this mascara. A single pass can hear that you have enjoyed 8 hours of sleep. Adds volume with definition and length, and does not remain on the skin. I also like your brush,” he added Emilia Clarke.