TOP 5: interesting News – June 27, 2020

Interesting news of the day begins with the lawsuit filed against Maluma in a Court in Miami for breach of contract.

In addition, Telemundo has decided to fire the other members of the team “A New Day”. While William Levy has reappeared on the social network with a seductive self-portrait, this and much more is in the news today on digital platforms.

1. Maluma is being sued for breach of contract, in a court in Miami

According to the program Published by Soup, Maluma has been sued in a court in Miami by a british billionaire named Richard Care.

The exhibition of Telemundo reported that the british tycoon a contract for the colombian singer to sing at her wedding reception will be held in the Dominican Republic in the month of November, in the year 2019, by agreeing to pay him half a million dollars for her performance.

In addition to the incredible price of the ticket to the exhibition, Care agreed to pay the singer and his team work the following: 5 plane tickets in first class, 32 economy class tickets, a private jet to the stars and the accommodation for all, in a five star hotel.

However, the wedding has been postponed and will be held in Rome this year, for what Maluma agreed to appear for the new date and the destination, but asked for half a million dollars more to delight guests with his talent, the receipt, an amount that Richard Caring has not agreed to pay and amicably asked the team Maluma, who return the money that he gave the deposit, about $ 300 thousand, a figure that has not been reimbursed until now.

For his part, Richard has decided to sue Maluma in a Court of Miami, and has described the attitude of the singer of extortion. In the documents, the powerful british accused Maluma of breach of contract, fraud, unjust enrichment and negligence.

2. William Levy will reappear on the social network

William Levy appeared on the social network in the evening hours of Friday, June 26th with a surprise photo that has fascinated millions of followers on the platform of Instagram.

“And then ??? what is eeeh?”, said the actor in a photo that is able to approximately 250 thousand “Likes” and more than 6 thousand comments.

A couple of weeks ago, Telemundo, has announced that William Levy would be returned to telenovelas with a new adaptation of “Coffee with scent of a woman”. In the project, full of drama, Levy will play the protagonist of the story, which promises to be at the height of the success of the soap opera that was original produced in Colombia with the renowned actress Margarita Rosa de Francisco, in the role of the protagonist.

3. Telemundo says goodbye to talent, “A New Day”

The model and television presenter venezuelan Erika Csiszer said goodbye to this Friday, June 26th, the hearing of “A New Day” of Telemundo, according to the information reviewed in The Opinion.

“Erika Csiszer, presenter of ‘ social media ‘New Day’, is coming out in the morning program of Telemundo. Thank you for your commitment, positive energy and dedication to the program and we are sure that you will have the same success in their future projects,” said Telemundo in a press release issued exclusively by the Opinion.

The star venezolana is the talent of the more recent farewell to the team of presenters of the show, Telemundo, this is due to the various changes implemented by the television network of Spanish language after the registration of a very small number of feel in the last few months.

4.Can cancel the Salt and the Pepper?

According to the journalist Mandy Fridmann, the exhibition “Salt and Pepper” leaves the audience Univision broadcast this Sunday, 28 June.

Lourdes Stephen and Jomari Goyso say goodbye, for now, the audience of Univision, due to the fact that the numbers in the rating of the show presented from Sunday to Sunday, the main television network have not been sufficient to sustain the high costs of production and of each of their talents.

In a press release that The View reseño exclusively, Univision responded: “‘Salt and Pepper’, the popular programme of entertainment, Univision led by Lourdes Stephen and Jomari Goyso reaches the end of the season and will take a break during the summer to return to the screens of Univision this fall.”

5. Marlene Favela is enjoying his single life

The mexican actress Marlene Favela surprised his followers by posting a series of photos in which she appears wearing an amazing bikini two-piece that left bare her toned figure at 42 years of age.

A couple of weeks ago, the lord “Gata Salvaje” came on the main news of the press to make known that she was separating from her husband and the father of her daughter, the entrepreneur australian George Seely.

In the month of December, 2017, Marlene Favela married George Seely in a glittering ceremony held at an exclusive ranch in Queretaro, Mexico.

The couple became parents of a beautiful girl that goes by the name of Bella, born in October 2019 at an exclusive health centre of California.