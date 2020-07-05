There can’t be a summer without a song, or more, that you will remember it forever. We all danced to the rhythm of the songs of the summer as the “Aserejé” almost two decades ago, or the “Waka Waka” of Shakira ago ten, but what is the song of the summer for this 2020? We will not know until the end, but we must also know the many songs that are going to sound this summer. It is now known to be the Top 10 songs of the summer of 2020.

Mamacita – Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, and J. King Soul

The Black Eyed Peas reinvent themselves and to do so with the “help” of Ozuna and J. King Soul . The video of Mamacita has already more than 10 million visits. Some notes that remind us of la isla bonita by Madonna, so the song that makes you dance instantly. Sounds both ancient and modern, mixed together, give life to a “hit” that can be heard in all parts. A success that is already playing all over the radio, and that is going to be, without a doubt, one of the songs of the summer of 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bP8wbt4SeA(/embed)

Rockstar-DaBaby and Roddy rich and inv

DaBaby, who already has two number 1 album in the have, and Roddy Rich And Invthe man behind another of the successes of the year, “The Box”, we bring this success to the summer of 2020, which is also a “successful” viral in the social network Tik Tok.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83xBPCw5hh4(/embed)

Yellow-J. Calvin

“Colors” is without a doubt one of the albums of the year 2020. J. Calvin managed to launch an album full of big hits, but among all, stands out Yellow, an issue catchy, with a rhythm and I’m sure you’re going to dance this summer of 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHAgoT4FZbc(/embed)

Say So (Remix)-Doja Cat-and-Nicki-Minaj

One of the female rappers and producers in more modern times, Doja Cat has released for this summer of 2020, a remix of his hit,” I Say with the star Nicki Minajand the problem is again madness. One of the hits of the summer, by 2020, all over the world.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=marAFsQo3VE(/embed)

Safaera – Bad Bunny, Jowell, Randy and Ñengo Flow

A great song and also a video of the most original, Safaera Bad Bunny, Jowell, Randy and Ñengo Flow it is one of the songs that mark our summer of 2020, as it has done with the part of the quarantine.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCQ_6XbATPc(/embed)

Break My Heart-Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa launched this summer his new album “Future Nostalgia“that is a hymn to music, “retro” 90’s. Her single Break My Heart is already a summer hit for the year 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj2U6rhnucI(/embed)

Watermelon Sugar-Harry Styles

I can not think of more in the summer with this song! The legendary Harry Styles the queen of this season with their single Watermelon Sugarone of the successes of the world. After all, watermelon is the fruit of more summer there is, and then …

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E07s5ZYygMg(/embed)

The Dirty Dancing Single Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny launched this topic during the confinement, and from that moment became a great success. A song with a feminist message that is sure to continue playing throughout the summer of 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtSRKwDCaZM(/embed)

Football and Rumba-Anuel AA and Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias had a long time without tasting a success, but thanks to Anuel AA is present in our lives this summer 2020 with this song full of rhythm, dedicated in addition to the confinement.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUNMq7AiYKU(/embed)

Stupid Love-Lady GaGa

Between the songs of the summer of 2020, can not miss the mega-hit Lady Gaga. Already several weeks ago, when it was released, but it is a song that has had and continues to have a success all over the world, so that, without doubt, is among the successes of this summer 2020.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5L6xyaeiV58(/embed)