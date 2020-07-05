These are the meanings of the enigmatic tattoos of Angelina Jolie

The skin Angelina Jolie was a blank canvas on which to write their feelings and bring their memories marked forever.

The actress it is one of the famous with the most amount of ink in your body, it shows proud to reveal the engravings, which leads especially in thethe party that has allocated the largest amount of these designs.

Photos/Pinterest

For 45 years, the artist made it clear that her elegance and glamour extends to her taste for the print looks to be two decades ago and that have a meaning for each memory of the actress.

In each appearance on the red carpet, has an impact with their sensual clothes, which reveal the dilemma of the printing press, which stand out significantly in your skin, stealing glances at his passing.

Las stories staff Angelina Jolie has recorded

The tattoos of Angelina Jolie are unrepeatable and unique, as are their meanings and interpret their feelings and stories in person in reference to their children, place of birth, favorite bands, and many other things experienced by the critically acclaimed actress, who remember the film.

Photos/Pinterest

A tribute to his mother.

M, in the right hand has decided to tatuársela pay a posthumous homage to his mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in the year 2007 and has been a great support in his life, alongside his only brother, especially after the divorce of their parents.

The coordinates of love.

In the left arm, the love for her children inspired one of his tattoos that are of greater importance, the 6 coordinates of the places where their children were born. In 2011 he decided to add a new and last y-coordinate, the seventh, which refers to the city where I was born, Brad Pitt, and Oklahoma. In that same place, years before he donned a dragon, and the name of her ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, who has blown away after the divorce.

Photos/Pinterest

Bengal tiger:

Almost at the end of his back is the tattoo of his body, a bengal tiger that was made in the year 2004, to celebrate when he was awarded a cambodian citizen. Because of its size and detail, the work of the tattoo artist has more than two hours to do so.

Buddhist temple.

His back, but the heart of it, there is a buddhist temple, which means that the compassionate that should be with themselves and with the rest of the people. The right side is the drawings of the mantra and in some of the grids that evoke the four continents and the element of earth.

Photos/Pinterest

Poetry of libertarian.

The phrase “ A prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages” can be read on his left forearm, and it recalls the famous poem by playwright Tennessee Williams, referred to by Glamour magazine.

Photos/Pinterest

Her favorite band.

“The Class” is the band preferred the ex-wife of the handsome actor Brad Pitt. And in honour it is recorded that the word below the nape of the neck. The phrase means: “Know your rights”, which also refers to their inclination as an activist and a fighter for the human rights of the most disadvantaged of the population, the work that has been brought from the various countries of the world.

‘Determination’ in Arabic.

This word is written in Arabic and it is tattooed on the right forearm. Near his elbow was a couple of roman numerals XIII V MCMX. The 13 means that Angelina is not superstitious, and the rest is interpreted at the date of may 13, 1950, when Winston Churchill uttered a few famous words: “I have nothing more to offer than blood, toil, tears and sweat”.

We recommend you see:

https://mdstrm.com/embed/5dd7a1bf7ae3d8446ebf4ff0