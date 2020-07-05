There is 1 Kardashian the appearance of his parents and the fans can’t get over it

The sisters, keeping up With the Kardashians have been established to compare the whole of their lives. In some way, it is impossible for three women from the same family as the famous escape of this kind of public control.

Fans have considered everything, from which one of the three sisters of the name aliterado has the greater amount of followers Instagram up to that is the lowest. Given that all of the sisters are able to take advantage of social media for the success of their career and that these publications often display images of themselves, their appearances are often a source of many discussions.

Lately, fans have wondered why one of the three is not like any of their parents.

The family tree of the Kardashian family is complex.

The Kardashian family rose to fame with the innovative aspect of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. At that time, the public met Kris Jenner and her five daughters. For many people, the family seemed to come from nowhere, but they have some connections with the audience before the premiere of this reality show.

The three older women, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian, are the daughters of a previous marriage of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. The couple had a son named Robert Kardashian, Jr

Elder Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, was one of the attorneys who worked on the O. J. defense team of Simpson. Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian divorced in 1991. Later, Kris Jenner, and Caitlyn Jenner have two more daughters called Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Since then, the sisters Kardashian Jenner and grew up in the public view, and many of them have had their children. Fans of the reality tv show of today to see on the screen a complex network of family members.

The Kardashian-Jenners is receiving criticism for altering their appearance

Over the years, the sisters were often separated by posting pictures that fans believe that they are altered. Recently, for example, Kourtney Kardashian, has been accused of editing the photo to make it seem like he had gained weight.

In this case, it was assumed that Kardashian was trying to feed even more rumors about their relationship potentially live with Scott Disick to make the fans focus on a possible pregnancy.

Alterations less dramatic, the sisters have often changed their appearance in the publications of the social network. Since they were in the eye of the storm for the most part of their life, there are many before and after photos to compare side-to-side, and fans often suggest that plastic surgery or photo editing with a heavy hand, they have changed their faces, so that they are virtually unrecognizable by themselves.

A sister does not look like their parents, they say the fans

Following the trend to separate the appearance of the Kardashian sisters, a thread on Reddit asked the participants to rate to which it seemed that most of the girls: his mother Kris Jenner or their father Robert Kardashian.

Many fans immediately agreed that Kourtney Kardashian looks a lot like her father. “Kourt is all their father,” wrote one. Kim Kardashian, many analyzed, it looks like a mix of the two parents. “Kim and Kourtney seemed to be twins when they were younger, and both have shown the fine characteristics of their parents,” added another commentator.

However, the one sister that the fans is not easy to identify with, none of the parents was Khloe Kardashian. “I’m sorry to be scandalous, but she is nothing like Robert,” said a commentator “(K)hloe looks not to anyone, ” added another.

Some fans went up to the point of developing their own conspiracy theories about the true paternity of Khloe Kardashian. “I can’t be convinced that Khloe is the son of Rob. I mean, he also had the suspicion, and I think he wanted to know more of what was allowed. It is not one of them, from the bone structure, for the colour of their skin,“ writes a fan. Another went even further, making the name of a potential father: “and ‘ grinding as Khloe seems to be Alex Roldan. Probably, I would bet my life that he is his father bio “.