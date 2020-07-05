The weddings of celebrities that lasted very little – People – Culture

Marriage is for always… as long as it lasts. That they had to think of these stars that were launched to give the yes I want and have been promised an eternal love that, in some cases, lasted little more than a sigh. Some spend a bit of exercise, others, and others not yet completed in a month, or a week.

The most recent case, and of the most talked about in our day, is the american singer Miley Cyrus with australian actor Liam Hemsworth. They were married in December 2018, and they were aged 9 months, married, despite the fact that he had expectations for their union. Very soon the two artists already had new partners and was talked about a lot of alleged infidelity.

Another classic case is that of Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra. He was one of the athletes of the time and stood stunned followers of the NBA with his play and with his attitude of bad boy of basketball. She is one of the actresses that have given life to one of the guardians of the beach in the series ‘Baywatch’. And a couple.

In the documentary from Netflix on the last season of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, Electra recounts an episode that took place while they were a couple in which Jordan was going to take Rodman in Las Vegas.

The couple married in November of 1998, but their happiness marriage lasted only nine days, when they filed an action for divorce, which was obtained in 1999.

It is also the case for Jon Peters and Pamela Anderson and her relationship to 12 days. She said she had been thrown down, and suggested that she had been married to him for economic reasons. This was the fifth marriage for Anderson, the third of short duration. In 2006, she filed for divorce from musician Kid Rock, just four months after the ceremony, because, as he claimed, there were substantial differences between the two.

Already in 2007, he was briefly married to Rick Salomon in the american city of Las Vegas and, before the age of three months, she applied for the roles of separation, again, irreconcilable differences.

It was the fourth time that the actor from ‘Ghost Rider’, the famous Nicolas Cage, going to the altar, and he did it with the make-up artist Erika Koike. It was in march of 2019 and has been counting the days I was married with a hand: four days lasted the marriage. It is not the only one marriage short of the Cage. In 2002, Cage married Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the king of rock, Elvis Presley, Hawaii. They were together for about two years, but their union lasted less than three months. Then, Presley said: “I’m sorry, but we don’t need to get married in the first period.”

You can’t lose the union of Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito. The actor ‘A star is born’ and the model Irina Shayk put an end to their relationship with the past 2019, after four years together and a daughter in common. But before this relationship, the actor had a brief marriage with Jennifer Esposito, the star of the police series “Blue Bloods’.

The two actors, married in December 2006 and in may of the following year, who asked for the divorce. According to some statements on the matter, which they did after, it was a separation with which both were in agreement.

On the podium of marriages lasting a little more than a sigh is the link between the pop singer Britney Spears and childhood friend Jason Alexander.

A trip to Las Vegas in 2004 he got the ring, and pledged their vows after a long day of celebration. The total time that you were married was 55 hours, little more than two days.

Eddie Murphy is one of the actors pointers in comedies, and comedies for children and Tracey Edmons is the executive director of the production company that bears his nameEdmonds Entertainment Group. Decided to give the yes I want in a romantic sunset wedding on a private island in Bora Bora, in French Polynesia, the new year’s day 2008.

Only 15 days before and after your marriage, according to the magazine ‘People’, it was legalized in the united states. UU. we decided to split up.

According to the magazine, the marriage began to warm the reception area. The idea of the couple was to celebrate a legal link in the EE. UU., but they finally decided that they were just friends.

