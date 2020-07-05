The surprise question Maluma exploded networks

MIAMI. Maluma, who recently shared their collaboration on a remix, including Aka Nakamura, in his worldwide hit single ‘Uncle’, has launched a challenge that has everyone commenting on your last version of Instagram. The interpreter ADMV ‘Love of my life’, still giving you what to talk about.

In the photo you shared Maluma seems to be very calm, enjoying their home in Miami. In recent days, said his last song, the ballad ADMV, it is number 1 in several countries of Latin america and that he has talked about always wanting to do new things and reinvent itself, but what it brings to the mind?

The ‘Pretty boy’, he posted: “Here thinking of what will be my next song… what would you like to listen to? Leo”, and now the publication has more than 8 thousand comments and 800 thousand “likes”. The one who has commented?

“In the trap”, “Something from dirty dancing”, “Whatever comes of it is excellent,” “Whatever, we have a concert soon”, were some of the comments from their fans on social networks. They all hope that soon Maluma bring new things and be surprised as you have done up to now.