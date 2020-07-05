The luxurious collection of properties in Taylor Swift’s east valued at 81 million dollars

All the characters have their point of dbil and with millions of dollars in their bank accounts, can do and undo what they want, as is the case of Taylor Swift.

While Kylie Jenner spends his fortune to his collection of bags, the singer what makes the real estate of thousands of square metres. At just 20 years old has had the opportunity to purchase their first home.

This is the awesome mansin that Taylor owns in Nashville, which had a cost of almost two million dollars, and that has a large space areas and green, and a spectacular swimming pool.

The composer I decided to buy a house in Beverly Hills, it was estimated that about 3.5 million dollars, which then terms of sale for half a million ms.

The artist their royal their breasts, a property of the Greek style of approximately $ 2.5 million. And to have a place to do their awesome parties in 2013 and has purchased nearly $ 18 million in mansin of 3000 square meters of land in Rhode Island.

The ao of this expensive acquisition, the pop star is gast approximately $ 20 million comprndole to Peter Jackson, the director of The lord of the ringstwo penthouses in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Manhattan.

The most expensive properties in the allowance for the producer Samuel Goldwyn for $ 25 million in Beverly Hills. This one has a Georgian style of the years 1934 and 2018 the actress I pay for the rehabilitaran, convirtindola a landmark of Los angeles.

Even if he has a collection of houses valued at around 81 million dollars, Swift confes recently the journal The Sun both within the sector is how to live in “The hunger games”, as that sobreanalizar each step in the experience of ms complicated.