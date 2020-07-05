The disease Brad Pitt is living a nightmare when he meets a well-known

Related news

Imagine for a moment that every time you find yourself facing a face of a person known to be for you as if seeing it for the first time. No, it should not be a funny situation, and also a pinch of some sci-fi movie, but for a character as famous as Brad Pitt (56 years old) is a harsh reality that you live together for a long period of time.

The actor has commented publicly in the year 2013 that have a rare disease with a name difficult of pronunciation: prosopagnosia. It was during an interview for the magazine Esquirewhen the state of Oklahoma has recognized this health problem, and the hard social situations where they are subjected to because of this:”There are people who hate me because I don’t think I lack respect“you complained.

The actor Brad Pitt.

It is not known if Brad Pitt achieved with that confession, that all those people who will forgive you, managed to get was put on the map of a rare disease (affects 2.5% of the world population). Apparently, according to a study in the University of DartmouthThe united states , prosopagnosia, has its genesis in a problem that is neurobiological in the brain that affects widely the visual recognition.

This disease is so striking that a string of the prestige of lthe BBC has been addressed in various reports over the last few years. In one of them, Boo James, a resident of Cardiff, said that on more than one occasion, that he saw as a strange woman received in the bus. Later you realized that it was his mother: “it Is very difficult. It can be exhausting, physically and emotionally, to spend a day in public asks me constantly if you have spoken with someone.”

It is worth at this example of a person with the popularity of the less than Brad Pitt to appreciate the huge social problem, and the generation of stress involved with this disease for all those who suffer from it.

Without treatment

Brad Pitt with the presentation of the film in London.



Another bad news for all patients is that is there a treatment specific for this disease. The only remedy for the bet of health professionals is to train people who suffer from prosopagnosia, so that they can recognize some aspects of the physiognomy of their closest people, such as the hair, the voice, or the use of certain jewelry.

The only thing that is recommended to anyone who feels that they can develop this disorder is go to a neurologist, where is usually performed a ct scan and an mri, mainly to rule out other possible diseases.

In the cases mentioned above, experts fall inside of prosopagnosia, congenital, which is determined by a genetic component, a hereditary. Your time is divided into two types: aperceptiva, in which the patient is not able to distinguish one face from another; and associative, which would distinguish some traits, but would not be able to associate with those of some person who knew, as happens, for example, for Brad Pitt.

There is also the prosopagnosia acquired as a result of different diseases, such as strokes, brain atrophy or Alzheimer’s disease.

