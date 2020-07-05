The court decides that Amber Heard may testify in the trial of Johnny Depp – Shows

London. The lawyers of Johnny Depp failed to prevent the ex-wife of american actor, Amber Heard, present at the trial in which the plaintiff accuses us of defamation against the british tabloid “The Sun” for an article in which he stated that he was violent with Felt.

In a court order released Saturday, judge Andrew Nicol has claimed that the ” exclusion Heard to the general court to London, the first witness in the case “would inhibit the defendants in the exercise of his or her defence”.

Depp, of 57 years, has sued the editor of the Sun, News Group newspapers, and executive editor Dan Wootton from an article by 2018, which states that the actor was violent and abusive to Felt. He denies the allegations.

Lawyers Depp has asked the judge to prevent Felt to participate in the test until the model and actress is 34 years old, seem to have the evidence, arguing that his testimony would be more reliable if it was not present in court, when Depp is questioned.

The judge has stressed that this News Group and Wootton, and not Heard, those that defend themselves in court, in addition to a contribution that they depend to a great extent” to what you’ve Heard.

The trial, which was scheduled to start in the month of march, but was postponed because of the pandemic, was scheduled to begin Tuesday and is expected to last three weeks.

It is likely that other witnesses include the exnovias of Depp, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, who has filed declarations in support of the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” (Pirates of the Caribbean”).

Depp and Heard met on the set of the comedy, 2011’s “The Rum Diary” and were married in Los Angeles in the month of February 2015. Two years after the divorce.

Lawyers for The Sun asked to dismiss the case under the pretext that Depp has not sent text messages that he exchanged with a wizard that showed that he tried to buy MDMA and other narcotics” while I was in Australia with the Felt in 2015.

The lawyer of the newspaper, Adam Wolanski, said that in order to keep the texts which are not in compliance with a prior order of the court according to which, Depp had to provide all the documents of another case of defamation Heard in the united States. He said that this threatened the ability of the accused to receive a fair trial.

The judge ruled that Depp had violated the order, but granted him “relief from sanctions”, so that the case can proceed.

It also rejected an attempt to Depp force Heard to present evidence that includes communications with the actor James Franco, and the founder of Space-X, Elon Musk, which would have kept the romance, while I was out with him.

“The central theme in the defense of the truth is that if the lord Depp attacked miss Heard,” said the judge. “Even if she was unfaithful, that would be irrelevant that the central theme. Therefore, I am not convinced that these categories of documents are required for the cancellation to be fair to the dispute”.