The agent who discovered The Beatles, will have its movie

Brian Epstein, the representative of the music that he “discovered” The Beatles at the Cavern Club Liverpool, has signed the first contract with the band and boosted its reputation, will have his autobiographical film, entitled ‘the Midas Man’.

Jonas Akerlund is the director of this tape on a businessman known as “the fifth Beatle” -Paul McCartney thought it a good idea to him-who has also worked with artists such as Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Cream and Pink Floyd.

According to the magazine Variety, the film has its premiere scheduled for 2021 and will be shot in Liverpool, London and the united States, places they have traveled together to the british group during their tour.

What they did not see the other



“The life of Brian Epstein has everything that I look for in a story… it is the uniqueness of Brian for me. I like it because it seems that I knew, at every step, so that no one else knew, saw things that no one else has seen,” the director said in a statement.

“The film will be a journey through the mind of Brian, explores his personality and how one thing leads to another in chronological order. I want to bring back to life”, said the director.

In addition to working with the boys of Liverpool, Epstein came to open his own theater to promote the careers of artists, until he died from a drug overdose, aged 32 years.

Akerlund is known in the world of music, directing the video of Paul McCartney, Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Blondie and Taylor Swift, among other artists present.

It is interesting to note, he has won in his times the Grammy award for the best tape of the Live music and Kisses” next to the “exBeatle Paul McCartney, and was also awarded for his collaborations with Madonna.

In addition to directing the film, Akerlund is also in charge of the soundtrack, is progressing and production company.

Last year, the first contract signed by the Beatles and their representative Epstein, was sold at auction by Sotheby’s of London.

“I had no idea of the appearance that he had a contract, and I did not find it sensible to gather the signatures of four teenagers in a piece of paper to anyone,” explained the agent for the lack of your address book in the first document. The layenda Epstein, well known in the media of music, you get to a big screen, where the Beatles also played a key role in the last season with ‘Yesterday’, a type of comedy.