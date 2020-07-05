Terrible: Mariah Carey and the details of his love story with the husband of Thala

Currently, the executive producer Tommy Mottola it is recognized, among other things, to be the man who has more than 20 years married to the singer Thala. However, long before the union, Mottola he was the husband of another international artist is very famous: Mariah Carey.

It was a link that gave a lot of that about it, because, at that time Mariah only at the beginning of his career, and has already been recognized. However, the ao passed, when the edition of the revsita Cosmopolitan of the united States has dedicated the cover of the magazine, many were surprised of what they revel the interpreter of My.

Related News

And it is that, although the media is seen as a happy marriage is that he loved and respected, the truth is that Mariah it sits in the grip of a man very in control and dominant. In fact, he came to reveal that I had to ask her husband for permission to get out of the house.

Even if the relationship has been, because the two have worked hard to get that first album Mariahthe problem is that once married things will change and the singer, who at that time tena 21 years less than her husband, sits in captivity.

At that time, I was with someone who had a lot of control over my life. He was much older than me, had a lot of power and I want to keep away from most people, such as kidnapped. Tena to get a permit to leave the house, expres.

One of the things that ms amazing is that their feelings of imprisonment, was such that Mariah confes in 2005: Viv as for a long time. Only want, to wait and to go up to someone, I secuestrara.

For his part, Mottola it was very elegant and jams has been said in the interviews, details of the report. In his book of memoirs, The Creator of hits: The Man and His Music, published in 2013, is not only ranked as absolutely wrong and misplaced their love story with Carey, but also aprovech la ocasin to apologize: