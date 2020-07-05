Sophie Turner took her advanced pregnancy of the hand of Joe Jonas: PHOTOS

Five weeks after the actress Sophie Turner outside caught by the paparazzi taking a walk through his neighborhood in Los Angeles, the beautiful actress was photographed walking hand-in-hand of your husband Joe Jonas, in the moments in which your pregnancy it is in its last phase.

It was at the beginning of this 2020 when Sohpie Turner and the exintegrante of the band the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas, came the rumors about the possible pregnancy the actress of 24 years, but in that moment none of the two has confirmed the news. The call “couple of the moment” he shows up in a few later occasions.

It was not until the middle of the month of may, already in the middle of the quarantinewhen they were spread a series of photos in which he saw both walk hand in hand through the streets of his neighborhood; in the postcards appeared smiling Sophia Turner with a belly that revealed a pregnancy be quite advanced. It was then, when no longer required for the confirmation.

Both are “ very excited ”

So that you can appreciate photos the transmission of this week, Sophie Turner it is only a couple of days to give birth to her first child, but up to now have not spoken, not even in their the social networkfrom where I was very active in this period confinement.

According to reports from sources close to the couple, “Joe and Sophie I am very happy to become parents and have been enjoying the process of preparing for the arrival of the baby”published Entertainment Tonight.

The beautiful pair has always been characterized by maintaining a low profile in his private life and book the best moments for himself, so there is no wonder that they continue to maintain the pregnancy away from the spotlight of the press for a longer period of time.

“The whole family Jonas waiting to celebrate the arrival of the new member with love. Sophie going to go out of accounts and I can’t wait to become a mother”revealed the source of Entertainment Tonight.

The Digital Writing Herald Mexico

