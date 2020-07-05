So this was the Maluma as a child, before being famous | Urban

The singer has shared a photo that was taken when I was little

He is currently one of the biggest stars of reggae, but like all, there was a time in which

Maluma

he was a small child who had no concern whatsoever for the future; they simply enjoyed the pleasure of being a child that, years later, to become a successful singer.

And it is that, through his account of

Instagram

the interpreter shared a photo that was taken when she was only a “Maluma Child”when it left to see that, as a boy, he was a heartthrob.

“Daddy Juancho”, wrote the colombian next to an emoji of the angel with reference to his full name, Juan Luis. In the image, it appears with the legs crossed, with a hat and a sweet, but confident attitude.

The image has collected more than 900 thousand “likes”, including some celebrities such as Ricky Martin; while his followers sent him comments like “thingy beautiful”, “what baby boy” or “I love you John”.

Being originally from Medellin, Colombia, it is likely that the photograph was taken there in itself, as is the City in which you grew up Maluma and where he developed his musical vision. At the same time, it was a place where the time dedicated to football, a sport which has stated that it is also his passion, and he had to leave in a professional manner to get fully to his career as a singer.