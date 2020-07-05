Selena Gomez and the infartante image that has leaked from the privacy of your home

Lucia Celasco. Photos: Instagram.

The quarantine it has changed the lives of the people. Many, despite more than 100 days in absolute isolation, can no longer resist the running of the bulls. Others, instead, opt for ignore the obligatory measures organized by the Government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and those “the rebels” these are those who follow closely the magnifying glass. It was in the case of Lucia Celasco that has been denounced on the charge of having violated the quarantine strict from the first day they started running this new phase.

According to the story Susana Showuser specialized in the life of the family Susana Giménezthe granddaughter of the diva is tired of everything and I went for a walk in the drive of the Belgrano with your dog.

“Let us remember that Lucia could not have taken the work permit essential because it directly does not work, and is maintained by your grandmother”, published the user of the social network Twitter.

With the objective of supporting the accusation against the model, the user has accompanied his message with a photo of the same Celasco has in his account Instagramin which can be seen driving with your pet on the side. Regarding that posting, the one that manages the account, he wrote: “photography is Avenida del Libertador to 6065. Lucia drove from his home in Palermo until Nunez to visit friends and enjoy an afternoon in the winter season, together with your puppy”.

According to the t indicates that the person has followed the step-by-step of Lucia, the details of the virtual research found Google Maps.

The photo to the controversy on Twitter.

However, the actions of this person still close to the family Giménezon this occasion, the granddaughter of the diva, caused upset to many people in the social network, so that some members of the Twitter community critaron the “the selective monitoring” applied to the model of 26 years. For this reason, the account of this user is happened automatically from the public to the private sector, although it should be noted that this is not the first time that the complaint by the nephew of the host. In mid-may the defendant for the same reason that indicates that Celasco was moved alone, he visited his dad and getting together with friends to eat and drink.

It is worth mentioning that Lucia Celasco, is not defended yet of the allegations and is limited to “answer” with a photo of your dog in the history of your account Instagram. What will come out to deny everything?