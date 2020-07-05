PantallaUNO. Dark (series)

Dark is the recommendation of the #PantallaUno this week, a series of German origin with a lot of the success of Netflix, which is within the preferred of the pubis.

This film is surreal, creepy, disturbing, complex, scary, and suspenseful, as described Netflixas he started for his third season.

“It’s about time travel, paradoxes, and temporary games, where you trigger a series of events which are worth to see the full”. PantallaUNO.

The synopsis says that Dark it tells the story of the disappearance of a child leads to four families of a frantic search, while they uncover a mystery that spans three generations.

The successful series is rejected Netflix and shocked most of its viewers, with a finale so caught up in season 3, as well as in the course of these three years. “It’s very intricate,” which aims to #PantallaUNO.

The dark is the first the original series of Netflix in the German language, made its debut on the streaming service Netflix, on the 1st of December 2017, with the pre-eminence of Louis Hofmann,Oliver Masucci,Jördis Triebel and in the creation of Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

“Many families that are affected by a journey into the past and the future. I consider myself very well-written; you can see from the first chapter until the third season of the Dark, likes it a lot.” PantallaUNO.

With information of Lucero Solorzano.

I might be interested:









© Provided by UnoTV

Hamilton was released through Disney Plus.



Entertainment “Hamilton,” the much-anticipated debut that brings Disney Plus Hamilton is a film that will be previewed on Friday, across the platform, Disney Plus, in which people will be able to live from their homes to the experience.









© Provided by UnoTV

Back to the future meets the 35 years and fans remember in networks



Entertainment Back to the future meets the 35 years and fans remember in networks Back to the future is one of the tape most popular movie and fans remembered in the social network with more than 35 years from its release









© Provided by UnoTV

For Scarlett Johansson will be Black Widow.



Entertainment Scarlett Johansson chooses a replacement for the Black Widow Scarlett Johansson has revealed in an interview that he would like his character of the Black Widow is now out-played by the actress Florence Pugh in other movies.

The post #PantallaUNO. Dark (series), appeared for the first time on A TV.

Gallery: ‘the Dark Season 3’: Kilian Obendorf and the new characters of the series on Netflix (Sensacine Mexico)