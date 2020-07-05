New Music Drop: Becky G, Maluma, Brytiago, Daddy Yankee, 21st Floor, and more

Your browser does not support iframes.

This week, Black Eyed Peas she presented her album Translation, which features various collaborations of Latin artists, including Maluma, Shakira, Anitta, The Alpha, Becky G, and Nicky Jam.

In addition, Play-N-Skillz put together a supercolaboración that surely will mood perfect to welcome the warmer days of the year.

If you are looking for rap, trap, reggaeton… here you’ll find, but if you need something with a touch more regional, you will not be disappointed.

So, like every Friday, súbele the volume and dale play.

“Feel The Beat” — The Black Eyed Peas, Maluma

“The Latin music is part of the essence of the Black Eyed Peas always. As the Album Elephunk, Monkey Business, The E. N. D., The Beginning have managed to position ourselves in the taste of the public Latin and I think that this new record Translation sample our price for Latin America,” said Apl.of.ap. during a recent interview with the daily Publimetru.

“Latinos have inspired from the beginning. Personally, I have always been connected to two cultures, and I love my mexican roots, I love and appreciate my culture. During our trajectory we have worked with many people from Latin america, then it seems to me that now it is important to bring this music to all parts of the world,” he added by his Taboo.

“Tidbits” — Brytiago, Rauw Alejandro

The puerto rican Brytiago debuted alongside his compatriot Rauw Alejandro a topic full of passion and with a rhythm that is very sticky, which will be part of your album Organic.

“When you’re” — Sofia Reyes, 21st Floor

The mexican and the quartet of colombia, joined their voices to give life to this song, which is a declaration of love, perfect to collect the bodies and move them to cadenciosamente.

“Tiempo pa’ olvidar” — Abraham Mateo, Becky G

Abraham, Matthew and Becky G. spoke with Latinx Is Now! about their collaboration, and his fun interview showed how much you know, they told how the quarantine has helped with your music, and much more.

“Lullaby” — COASTCITY

The duo COASTCITY, composed by Jean Rodriguez and Danny Flores, and premiered this song that tells the experience they have had in their struggle between parenthood and the life of an artist who travels the world with a lot of frequency. The scenes of the video are without a doubt enternecedoras.

“Set me free” area — ECKO feat. Toto Lescano

When you talk about trap the argentine is going to talk about this song,” he wrote a few days ago on his profile of Instagram Ecko, proudly born in Buenos Aires, that she has made a pact with Toto Lescano, the son of Pablo Lescano, the legend of cumbia in argentina.

“That speaks of a woman” — Paula Cendejas ft. C. Tangana

The singers in madrid together for the first time their voice on a topic that speaks of misunderstandings and conflicts in the couple. The song is a sort of neo-bolero with roots of R&B, which travels back into the past with its presentation of the classic “the Night, do not go”, the mexican group The Three Caballeros.

“I’m single” — Leslie Shaw, Thalia, Flour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBcP7hV1sZY

The peruvian Leslie Shaw has marked a great collaboration alongside two guests in luxury. In the video, the three will shout to the world how we feel for the simple fact of being women.

“Kiss Me” — Play-N-Skillz, Daddy Yankee, Zion & Lennox

To tone with the arrival of summer, Play-N-Skillz decided to join in with the Big Boss and other important reggaetón, such as Zion & Lennox. As you listen to the song feel like going to the beach, right?

Do you want more music? Well, here there are many other problems that you need to listen, but no.

“Girl” (Remix) — J Alvarez Feat. Mackie, Jonna Torres

“How to forget” (Remix) — Eix X Angel & Khriz

“Countdown” — DJ Paul KOM x Oplus

“Water”, In Fact, Cinnamon

“Malas mañas” (Remix) — Ali x Marconi Learns x Nacional

“An Altar” — Paolo Betancourth Ft. Young Lloyd

“Taboo” — Daniela Brooker, Adso Alexander

“The Crown Freestyle” — Eladio Carrion

“It was Arturo” — both the flesh and the holy spirit

“I Lied” — Alejandro Fernandez, Vicente Fernandez

