Maluma wins for their fans with a SEXY bike ride

The singer Maluma he wanted the agreement of all the followers of the social network with a couple of burning video he has shared their stories Instagramthat show him strolling in bike and at the same time promote their latest single.

In addition to being considered one of the most successful in the genre of urban, at present, it is well known that Maluma enjoys a great popularity in the social networkespecially in Instagramthe platform, which already exceeds that of the 51.4 million followers.

For this reason, it is not surprising that all of the content that the famous singer from colombia of the actions of such a platform goes viral, in particular those of the video where it is assumed that your body virile, without a doubt go crazy over a woman.

Maluma seems to be burning during the bike ride

The quarantine by the current pandemic of coronavirus has prevented Maluma give an adequate promotion of their new songs, but that is not something that bothers the singer, because he has sought a way on how you can get to know their most recent single and music at the same time to show off your hard-worked muscles in the front of the camera.

In these last days, the famous singer has surprised her fans with a couple of fiery videos that show him taking a bike ride through the streets of Miami, but what caught the attention was that he was without a shirt, so that it was possible to appreciate its worked bust.

We were also able to see Maluma has taken the opportunity to promote their two new tracks: the first, titled “FEEL THE BEAT’, in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas and the second is the remix of ‘Uncle’, a theme of Aya Nakamura, a famous singer of French origin, which has managed to be quite successful in Latin america and Spain.

