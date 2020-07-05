Maluma left without words for your fans with this hidden skills

At 26 years old, Juan Luis Londoño Arias, you know artistically how to Maluma is one of the singers of reggaeton, the most successful of the moment. Everyone, starting from 2014, when he posted the themes for ‘temperature’ and ‘Carnival’.

The colombian, then, is very active in social networksespecially on Instagram, where he shows us his day-to-day, and their hobby. During this quarantine, we were able to see what has been dedicatedand also presented its partner of confinement: “Mirella”, a dummy which he considers to be very special.

We have also seen that it has been accompanied by their pets, or, even, how he has cut the hair, leaving it almost to zero. But after two months it has become the “mane”, and now the colour of platinum. In addition, during the captivity, he did a lot of sports and took the time to make new music. As well as announcing it on its network: “This is a lot of music HP 🦖”.

Participated in the remix of ‘Uncle’ the French singer, Aya Nakamura that was released on the 12th of June, a subject that when it is released has become a hit. In fact, it is in the first positions of the lists of successes. Four days ago, he released ” Feel The Beat’, a collaboration with the Black Eyed Peaswith a rhythm to move his hips. Not Maluma not!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8H8L2yPgI68(/embed)

In addition to his voice, his fans love their dances, and their movements of the hips. But one thing that is now clear is that it is not the only thing that he can do and proves it with his skills that he had hidden the face of football.

The singer has left surprised his fans with his talent with the ball. In the video we see as alleged touches me which demonstrates that no damage nothing wrong with it: “Learn, guys, that I’m not going to last a lifetime,” joked the colombian. In the background you can hear ” Feel The Beat’.

But their fans are not only the ones that are left with open mouth, as its companions of profession as Alejandro Sanz, has also praised his skill with the ball.