Maluma is a celebration in Miami with everything, and Mariachi | Reform

Maluma required a special permit in Colombia for the trip to Miami and continue work with their projects and apparently that’s not all, because for the most part you only get the singer made a party with the Mariachis.

It should be noted that, on numerous occasions, the interpreter, Happy 4 said that loves the music of the mariachi and is a great admirer of Vicente Fernandez.

It was through his official account on Instagram that Maluma shared that she made a fiesta with Mariachi Mexico Internationalwhile he shared the stories of some of the videos where it apparently confirms a project with them.

However he has not provided detailssince it is not known if this will be a video on the social network, or any song “ranchera”.

This would be something completely different for the artist, as it is a genre that has never worked, so that we are full of intrigues, of what could happen.

From the beginning of the quarantine, the partner was more active than ever in their social network, sharing their day-to-day, and is something that your followers will appreciate.

F#%€£ CORONAVIRUS I WANT to go BACK ON TOUR NOW / I WANT to go BACK TO SCENARIOS ALREADY,” he wrote in one of his publications.

The photo that was published at the beginning of this month, until today it is almost 2 million I like and thousands of comments from his followers, which is lacking in these scenarios.

Casiiiii!!! Jajajja”, “ME FASCINAS. ME ENLOQUECES.”, “I want you, SO it IS DIFFICULT?” “We’re going pa”, “dioooooooooos”, “Me vuelvo chango”, “me gift” birthday, were some of the comments.

There is no doubt that it was strange to see him in concerts, festivals and presentations, but, unfortunately, it is likely that this can happen until the the next yearbecause the situation with respect to the virus is still very complicated.